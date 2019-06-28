Nature Valley International Results

Friday At Devonshire Park Eastbourne, England Purse: ATP, $777,650 (ATP250); WTA, $998,712 (Premier) Surface: Grass-Outdoor Singles Men Semifinals

Sam Querrey, United States, def. Thomas Fabbiano, Italy, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3.

Taylor Fritz, United States, def. Kyle Edmund (3), Britain, 7-6 (8), 6-3.

Women Semifinals

Angelique Kerber (4), Germany, def. Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, walkover.

Karolina Pliskova (2), Czech Republic, def. Kiki Bertens (3), Netherlands, 6-1, 6-2.

Advertisement

Doubles Men Championship

Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah (1), Colombia, def. Maximo Gonzalez and Horacio Zeballos (2), Argentina, 3-6, 7-6 (4), 10-6.

Women Quarterfinals

Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania, and Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, def. Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus, and Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, 6-2, 6-1.

Semifinals

Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, and Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, def. Simona Halep and Raluca Olaru, Romania, 6-7 (4), 6-2, 10-8.

Chan Hao-ching and Latisha Chan, Taiwan, def. Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania, and Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, 6-0, 6-4.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.