Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
NBA Champions

June 13, 2019 11:48 pm
 
2018-19 — Toronto Raptors

2017-18 — Golden State Warriors

2016-17 — Golden State Warriors

2015-16 — Cleveland Cavaliers

2014-15 — Golden State Warriors

2013-14 — San Antonio Spurs

2012-13 — Miami Heat

2011-12 — Miami Heat

2010-11 — Dallas Mavericks

2009-10 — Los Angeles Lakers

2008-09 — Los Angeles Lakers

2007-08 — Boston Celtics

2006-07 — San Antonio Spurs

2005-06 — Miami Heat

2004-05 — San Antonio Spurs

2003-04 — Detroit Pistons

2002-03 — San Antonio Spurs

2001-02 — Los Angeles Lakers

2000-01 — Los Angeles Lakers

1999-00 — Los Angeles Lakers

1998-99 — San Antonio Spurs

1997-98 — Chicago Bulls

1996-97 — Chicago Bulls

1995-96 — Chicago Bulls

1994-95 — Houston Rockets

1993-94 — Houston Rockets

1992-93 — Chicago Bulls

1991-92 — Chicago Bulls

1990-91 — Chicago Bulls

1989-90 — Detroit Pistons

1988-89 — Detroit Pistons

1987-88 — Los Angeles Lakers

1986-87 — Los Angeles Lakers

1985-86 — Boston Celtics

1984-85 — Los Angeles Lakers

1983-84 — Boston Celtics

1982-83 — Philadelphia 76ers

1981-82 — Los Angeles Lakers

1980-81 — Boston Celtics

1979-80 — Los Angeles Lakers

1978-79 — Seattle SuperSonics

1977-78 — Washington Bullets

1976-77 — Portland Trail Blazers

1975-76 — Boston Celtics

1974-75 — Golden State Warriors

1973-74 — Boston Celtics

1972-73 — New York Knicks

1971-72 — Los Angeles Lakers

1970-71 — Milwaukee Bucks

1969-70 — New York Knicks

1968-69 — Boston Celtics

1967-68 — Boston Celtics

1966-67 — Philadelphia 76ers

1965-66 — Boston Celtics

1964-65 — Boston Celtics

1963-64 — Boston Celtics

1962-63 — Boston Celtics

1961-62 — Boston Celtics

1960-61 — Boston Celtics

1959-60 — Boston Celtics

1958-59 — Boston Celtics

1957-58 — St. Louis Hawks

1956-57 — Boston Celtics

1955-56 — Philadelphia Warriors

1954-55 — Syracuse Nationals

1953-54 — Minneapolis Lakers

1952-53 — Minneapolis Lakers

1951-52 — Minneapolis Lakers

1950-51 — Rochester Royals

1949-50 — Minneapolis Lakers

1948-49 — Minneapolis Lakers

1947-48 — Baltimore Bullets

1946-47 — Philadelphia Warriors

