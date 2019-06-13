NBA Champions

2018-19 — Toronto Raptors
2017-18 — Golden State Warriors
2016-17 — Golden State Warriors
2015-16 — Cleveland Cavaliers
2014-15 — Golden State Warriors
2013-14 — San Antonio Spurs
2012-13 — Miami Heat
2011-12 — Miami Heat
2010-11 — Dallas Mavericks
2009-10 — Los Angeles Lakers
2008-09 — Los Angeles Lakers
2007-08 — Boston Celtics
2006-07 — San Antonio Spurs
2005-06 — Miami Heat
2004-05 — San Antonio Spurs
2003-04 — Detroit Pistons
2002-03 — San Antonio Spurs
2001-02 — Los Angeles Lakers
2000-01 — Los Angeles Lakers
1999-00 — Los Angeles Lakers
1998-99 — San Antonio Spurs
1997-98 — Chicago Bulls
1996-97 — Chicago Bulls
1995-96 — Chicago Bulls
1994-95 — Houston Rockets
1993-94 — Houston Rockets
1992-93 — Chicago Bulls
1991-92 — Chicago Bulls
1990-91 — Chicago Bulls
1989-90 — Detroit Pistons
1988-89 — Detroit Pistons
1987-88 — Los Angeles Lakers
1986-87 — Los Angeles Lakers
1985-86 — Boston Celtics
1984-85 — Los Angeles Lakers
1983-84 — Boston Celtics
1982-83 — Philadelphia 76ers
1981-82 — Los Angeles Lakers
1980-81 — Boston Celtics
1979-80 — Los Angeles Lakers
1978-79 — Seattle SuperSonics
1977-78 — Washington Bullets
1976-77 — Portland Trail Blazers
1975-76 — Boston Celtics
1974-75 — Golden State Warriors
1973-74 — Boston Celtics
1972-73 — New York Knicks
1971-72 — Los Angeles Lakers
1970-71 — Milwaukee Bucks
1969-70 — New York Knicks
1968-69 — Boston Celtics
1967-68 — Boston Celtics
1966-67 — Philadelphia 76ers
1965-66 — Boston Celtics
1964-65 — Boston Celtics
1963-64 — Boston Celtics
1962-63 — Boston Celtics
1961-62 — Boston Celtics
1960-61 — Boston Celtics
1959-60 — Boston Celtics
1958-59 — Boston Celtics
1957-58 — St. Louis Hawks
1956-57 — Boston Celtics
1955-56 — Philadelphia Warriors
1954-55 — Syracuse Nationals
1953-54 — Minneapolis Lakers
1952-53 — Minneapolis Lakers
1951-52 — Minneapolis Lakers
1950-51 — Rochester Royals
1949-50 — Minneapolis Lakers
1948-49 — Minneapolis Lakers
1947-48 — Baltimore Bullets
1946-47 — Philadelphia Warriors
