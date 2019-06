NBA Coach of the Year Voting

By The Associated Press

Selected by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters from the United States and Canada. Voting is on a 5-3-1 basis (x-interim).

Coach 1st 2nd 3rd Total Mike Budenholzer, Mil 77 14 5 432 Doc Rivers, LAC 13 36 27 200 Mike Malone, Den 6 34 22 154 Nate McMillan, Ind 1 10 27 62 Kenny Atkinson, Bkn 2 5 11 36 David Joerger, Sac 1 — – 5 Steve Clifford, Orl – 1 2 5 Quin Snyder, Utah – – 2 2 Nick Nurse, Tor – – 2 2 Gregg Popovich, S.A. – – 2 2

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.