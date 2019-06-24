NBA Coaches of the Year

2019 — Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee

2018 — Dwane Casey, Toronto

2017 — Mike D’Antoni, Houston

2016 — Steve Kerr, Golden State

2015 — Mike Budenholzer, Atlanta

2014 — Gregg Popovich, San Antonio

2013 — George Karl, Denver

2012 — Gregg Popovich, San Antonio

2011 — Tom Thibodeau, Chicago

2010 — Scott Brooks, Oklahoma City

2009 — Mike Brown, Cleveland

2008 — Byron Scott, New Orleans

2007 — Sam Mitchell, Toronto

2006 — Avery Johnson, Dallas

2005 — Mike D’Antoni, Phoenix

2004 — Hubie Brown, Memphis

2003 — Gregg Popovich, San Antonio

2002 — Rick Carlisle, Detroit

2001 — Larry Brown, Philadelphia

2000 — Glenn Rivers, Orlando

1999 — Mike Dunleavy, Portland

1998 — Larry Bird, Indiana

1997 — Pat Riley, Miami

1996 — Phil Jackson, Chicago

1995 — Del Harris, L.A. Lakers

1994 — Lenny Wilkens, Atlanta

1993 — Pat Riley, New York

1992 — Don Nelson, Golden State

1991 — Don Chaney, Houston

1990 — Pat Riley, L.A. Lakers

1989 — Cotton Fitzsimmons, Phoenix

1988 — Doug Moe, Denver

1987 — Mike Schuler, Portland

1986 — Mike Fratello, Atlanta

1985 — Don Nelson, Milwaukee

1984 — Frank Layden, Utah

1983 — Don Nelson, Milwaukee

1982 — Gene Shue, Washington

1981 — Jack McKinney, Indiana

1980 — Bill Fitch, Boston

1979 — Cotton Fitzsimmons, Kansas City

1978 — Hubie Brown, Atlanta

1977 — Tom Nissalke, Houston

1976 — Bill Fitch, Cleveland

1975 — Phil Johnson, Kansas City-Omaha

1974 — Ray Scott, Detroit

1973 — Tom Heinsohn, Boston

1972 — Bill Sharman, L.A. Lakers

1971 — Dick Motta, Chicago

1970 — Red Holzman, New York

1969 — Gene Shue, Baltimore

1968 — Richie Guerin, St. Louis

1967 — Johnny Kerr, Chicago

1966 — Dolph Schayes, Philadelphia

1965 — Red Auerbach, Boston

1964 — Alex Hannum, San Francisco

1963 — Harry Gallatin, St. Louis

