NBA Draft Early Entries

|Thursday, June 20
|At Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y.
|Collegiate
Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Virginia Tech, 6-5, sophomore
RJ Barrett, Duke, 6-7, freshman
Tyus Battle, Syracuse, 6-6, junior
Darius Bazley, Princeton HS (Ohio), 6-9 post-graduate
Bol Bol, Oregon, 7-2, freshman
Marques Bolden, Duke, 6-11, junior
Jordan Bone, Tennessee, 6-3, junior
Ky Bowman, Boston College, 6-1, junior
Ignas Brazdeikis, Michigan, 6-7, freshman
Oshae Brissett, Syracuse, 6-8, sophomore
Armoni Brooks, Houston, 6-3, junior
Charlie Brown Jr., Saint Joseph’s, 6-7, sophomore
Moses Brown, UCLA, 7-1, freshman
Brandon Clarke, Gonzaga, 6-8, junior
Nicolas Claxton, Georgia, 6-11, sophomore
Amir Coffey, Minnesota, 6-8, junior
Tyler Cook, Iowa, 6-9, junior
Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech, 6-5, sophomore
Aubrey Dawkins, UCF, 6-6, junior
Luguentz Dort, Arizona State, 6-4, freshman
Jason Draggs, Lee (Texas), 6-9, freshman
Carsen Edwards, Purdue, 6-1, junior
Bruno Fernando, Maryland, 6-10, sophomore
Daniel Gafford, Arkansas, 6-11, sophomore
Darius Garland, Vanderbilt, 6-2, freshman
Kyle Guy, Virginia, 6-2, junior
Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga, 6-8, junior
Jaylen Hands, UCLA, 6-3, sophomore
Jared Harper, Auburn, 5-11, junior
Jaxson Hayes, Texas, 6-11, freshman
Dewan Hernandez, Miami, 6-11, junior
Tyler Herro, Kentucky, 6-5, freshman
Amir Hinton, Shaw (N.C.), 6-5, junior
Jaylen Hoard, Wake Forest, 6-8, freshman
Daulton Hommes, Point Loma Nazarene, 6-8, junior
Talen Horton-Tucker, Iowa State, 6-4, freshman
De’Andre Hunter, Virginia, 6-7, sophomore
Ty Jerome, Virginia, 6-5, junior
Keldon Johnson, Kentucky, 6-6, freshman
Mfiondu Kabengele, Florida State, 6-10, sophomore
Louis King, Oregon, 6-9, freshman
V.J. King, Louisville, 6-6, junior
Sagaba Konate, West Virginia, 6-8, junior
Martin Krampelj, Creighton, 6-9, junior
Romeo Langford, Indiana, 6-6, freshman
Cameron Lard, Iowa State, 6-9, sophomore
Dedric Lawson, Kansas, 6-9, junior
Jalen Lecque, Brewster Academy (N.H.), 6-3 post-graduate
Jacob Ledoux, Texas-Permian Basin, 6-3, junior
Nassir Little, North Carolina, 6-6, freshman
Trevor Manuel, Olivet (Mich.), 6-9, junior
Charles Matthews, Michigan, 6-6, junior
Jalen McDaniels, San Diego State, 6-10, sophomore
Ja Morant, Murray State, 6-3, sophomore
Zach Norvell Jr., Gonzaga, 6-5, sophomore
Jaylen Nowell, Washington, 6-4, sophomore
Chuma Okeke, Auburn, 6-8, sophomore
KZ Okpala, Stanford, 6-9, sophomore
Miye Oni, Yale, 6-6, junior
Lamar Peters, Mississippi State, 6-0, junior
Shamorie Ponds, St. John’s, 6-1, junior
Jordan Poole, Michigan, 6-5, sophomore
Jontay Porter, Missouri, 6-11, sophomore
Kevin Porter Jr., Southern Cal, 6-6, freshman
Brandon Randolph, Arizona, 6-6, sophomore
Cam Reddish, Duke, 6-8, freshman
Isaiah Reese, Canisius, 6-5, junior
Naz Reid, LSU, 6-10, freshman
Austin Robinson, Kentucky Christian, 6-2, sophomore
Isaiah Roby, Nebraska, 6-8, junior
Ayinde Russell, Morehouse, 6-3, junior
Samir Sehic, Tulane, 6-9, junior
Simisola Shittu, Vanderbilt, 6-10, freshman
Justin Simon, St. John’s, 6-5, junior
D’Marcus Simonds, Georgia State, 6-3, junior
Jalen Sykes, St. Clair College (Canada), 6-5, junior
Rayjon Tucker, Little Rock, 6-5, junior
Nick Ward, Michigan State, 6-8, junior
PJ Washington Jr., Kentucky, 6-8, sophomore
Tremont Waters, LSU, 5-11, sophomore
Coby White, North Carolina, 6-5, freshman
Lindell Wigginton, Iowa State, 6-2, sophomore
Kris Wilkes, UCLA, 6-8, sophomore
Grant Williams, Tennessee, 6-7, junior
Zion Williamson, Duke, 6-7, freshman
Kenny Wooten, Oregon, 6-9, sophomore
Goga Bitadze, Buducnost (Montenegro), 7-0 1999 DOB
Yago Dos Santos, Paulistano (Brazil), 5-10 1999 DOB
Sekou Doumbouya, Limoges (France), 6-8 2000 DOB
Matas Jogela, Dzukija (Lithuania), 6-6 1998 DOB
Marcos Louzada Silva, Franca (Brazil), 6-5 1999 DOB
William McDowell-White, Baunach (Germany), 6-5 1998 DOB
Adam Mokoka, Mega Bemax (Serbia), 6-5 1998 DOB
Joshua Obiesie, Wurzburg (Germany), 6-6 2000 DOB
David Okeke, Fiat Torino (Italy), 6-8 1998 DOB
Luka Samanic, Olimpija (Slovenia), 6-10 2000 DOB
Deividas Sirvydis, Rytas (Lithuania), 6-7 2000 DOB
Yovel Zoosman, Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel), 6-7 1998 DOB
Milan Acquaah, Cal Baptist, 6-3, sophomore
Bryce Aiken, Harvard, 6-0, junior
Al-Wajid Aminu, North Florida, 6-7, junior
Desmond Bane, TCU, 6-5, junior
Charles Bassey, Western Kentucky, 6-11, freshman
Troy Baxter Jr., FGCU, 6-8, sophomore
Kerry Blackshear Jr., Virginia Tech, 6-10, junior
Phil Bledsoe, Glenville State, 6-6, junior
DaQuan Bracey, Louisiana Tech, 5-11, junior
Keith Braxton, St. Francis (Pa.), 6-4, junior
Nico Carvacho, Colorado State, 6-11, junior
Yoeli Childs, BYU, 6-8, junior
RJ Cole, Howard, 6-1, sophomore
Anthony Cowan Jr., Maryland, 6-0, junior
Jarron Cumberland, Cincinnati, 6-5, junior
Caleb Daniels, Tulane, 6-4, sophomore
Tulio Da Silva, Missouri State, 6-8, junior
Javin DeLaurier, Duke, 6-10, junior
Silvio De Sousa, Kansas, 6-9, sophomore
Mamadi Diakite, Virginia, 6-9, junior
Alpha Diallo, Providence, 6-7, junior
James Dickey, UNC Greensboro, 6-10, junior
David DiLeo, Central Michigan, 6-7, junior
Davon Dillard, Shaw, 6-5, junior
Devon Dotson, Kansas, 6-2, freshman
Aljami Durham, Indiana, 6-4, sophomore
CJ Elleby, Washington State, 6-6, freshman
Steven Enoch, Louisville, 6-10, junior
Jaylen Fisher, TCU, 6-2, junior
Savion Flagg, Texas A&M, 6-7, sophomore
Eugene German, Northern Illinois, 6-0, junior
TJ Gibbs, Notre Dame, 6-3, junior
Quentin Goodin, Xavier, 6-4, junior
Tony Goodwin II, Redemption Christian Academy (Mass.), 6-6 post-graduate
Kellan Grady, Davidson, 6-5, sophomore
Devonte Green, Indiana, 6-3, junior
Quentin Grimes, Kansas, 6-5, freshman
Jon Axel Gudmundsson, Davidson, 6-4, junior
Jerrick Harding, Weber State, 6-1, junior
Kevon Harris, Stephen F. Austin, 6-6, junior
Jayce Johnson, Utah, 7-0, junior
Markell Johnson, N.C. State, 6-1, junior
Tyrique Jones, Xavier, 6-9, junior
Sacha Killeya-Jones, N.C. State, 6-11, junior
Nathan Knight, William & Mary, 6-10, junior
A.J. Lawson, South Carolina, 6-6, freshman
Tevin Mack, Alabama, 6-6, junior
Malik Maitland, Bethune-Cookman, 5-9, junior
Jermaine Marrow, Hampton, 6-0, junior
Naji Marshall, Xavier, 6-7, sophomore
Skylar Mays, LSU, 6-4, junior
Davion Mintz, Creighton, 6-3, junior
EJ Montgomery, Kentucky, 6-10, freshman
Andrew Nembhard, Florida, 6-5, freshman
Kouat Noi, TCU, 6-7, sophomore
Joel Ntambwe, UNLV, 6-9, freshman
Jordan Nw ora, Louisville, 6-8, sophomore
Devonte Patterson, Prairie View A&M, 6-7, junior
Reggie Perry, Mississippi State, 6-10, freshman
Filip Petrusev, Gonzaga, 6-11, freshman
Jalen Pickett, Siena, 6-4, freshman
Cletrell Pope, Bethune-Cookman, 6-9, junior
Nik Popovic, Boston College, 6-11, junior
Myles Powell, Seton Hall, 6-2, junior
Payton Pritchard, Oregon, 6-2, junior
Neemias Queta, Utah State, 6-11, freshman
Nick Richards, Kentucky, 6-11, sophomore
LaQuincy Rideau, South Florida, 6-1, junior
Kevin Samuel, TCU, 6-11, freshman
Paul Scruggs, Xavier, 6-3, sophomore
Josh Sharkey, Samford, 5-10, junior
Nike Sibande, Miami (Ohio), 6-4, sophomore
Ja’Vonte Smart, LSU, 6-4, freshman
Justin Smith, Indiana, 6-7, sophomore
Derrik Smits, Valparaiso, 7-1, junior
Lamar Stevens, Penn State, 6-8, junior
Marlon Taylor, LSU, 6-6, junior
Ethan Thompson, Oregon State, 6-5, sophomore
Killian Tillie, Gonzaga, 6-10, junior
Donnie Tillman, Utah, 6-7, sophomore
Tres Tinkle, Oregon State, 6-8, junior
Obi Toppin, Dayton, 6-9, freshman
Justin Turner, Bowling Green, 6-4, sophomore
Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State, 6-9, sophomore
Jimmy Whitt Jr., SMU, 6-3, junior
Joe Wieskamp, Iowa, 6-6, freshman
Charles Williams, Howard, 6-6, junior
Emmitt Williams, LSU, 6-7, freshman
Holland Woods II, Portland State, 6-0, sophomore
Dikembe Andre, Paulistano (Brazil), 6-9 1999 DOB
Darko Bajo, Cedevita (Croatia), 6-10 1999 DOB
Aleksander Balcerowski, Gran Canaria (Spain), 7-1 2000 DOB
Vrenz Bleijenbergh, Antwerp (Belgium), 6-9 2000 DOB
Adrian Bogucki, Radom (Poland), 7-1 1999 DOB
Leandro Bolmaro, Barcelona (Spain), 6-6 2000 DOB
Ognjen Carapic, Mega Bemax (Serbia), 6-4 1998 DOB
Kevin Cham, Monaco (France), 6-3 1998 DOB
Leo Cizmic, Girona (Spain), 6-8 1998 DOB
Digue Diawara, Pau Orthez (France), 6-9 1998 DOB
Nenad Dimitrijevic, Joventut (Spain), 6-1 1998 DOB
Felipe Dos Anjos, Melilla (Spain), 7-2 1998 DOB
Henri Drell, Baunach (Germany), 6-9 2000 DOB
Paul Eboua, Roseto (Italy), 6-8 2000 DOB
Osas Ehigiator, Fuenlabrada (Spain), 6-10 1999 DOB
Biram Faye, Avila (Spain), 6-9 2000 DOB
Ivan Fevrier, Levallois (France), 6-9 1999 DOB
Aleix Font, Barcelona (Spain), 6-4 1998 DOB
Philipp Herkenhoff, Vechta (Germany), 6-10 1999 DOB
Dalibor Ilic, Igokea (Bosnia), 6-8 2000 DOB
Panagiotis Kalaitzakis, Holargos (Greece), 6-6 1999 DOB
Mate Kalajzic, Split (Croatia), 6-2 1998 DOB
Lukasz Kolenda, Trefl Sopot (Poland), 6-5 1999 DOB
Andrija Marjanovic, Mega Bemax (Serbia), 6-8 1999 DOB
Gytis Masiulis, Neptunas (Lithuania), 6-9 1998 DOB
Jonas Mattisseck, Alba Berlin (Germany), 6-5 2000 DOB
Nikita Mikhailovskii, Avtodor (Russia), 6-6 2000 DOB
Nikola Miskovic, Mega Bemax (Serbia), 6-10 1999 DOB
Muhaymin Mustafa, Tofas (Turkey), 6-5 1999 DOB
Toni Nakic, Sibenik (Croatia), 6-8 1999 DOB
Abdoulaye N’Doye, Cholet (France), 6-7 1998 DOB
Tanor Ngom, Ryerson (Canada), 7-2 1998 DOB
Louis Olinde, Brose Baskets (Germany), 6-9 1998 DOB
Zoran Paunovic, FMP (Serbia), 6-7 2000 DOB
Dino Radoncic, Murcia (Spain), 6-8 1999 DOB
Sander Raieste, Baskonia (Spain), 6-8 1999 DOB
Neal Sako, Levallois (France), 6-10 1998 DOB
Tadas Sedekerskis, Baskonia (Spain), 6-8 1998 DOB
Njegos Sikiras, Tormes (Spain), 6-9 1999 DOB
Borisa Simanic, Crvena Zvezda (Serbia), 6-11 1998 DOB
Khadim Sow, ASVEL (France), 6-11 1999 DOB
Filip Stanic Mega Bemax (Serbia), 6-10 1998 DOB
Michael Uchendu, Coruna (Spain), 6-10 1998 DOB
Bastien Vautier, Nancy (France), 6-11 1998 DOB
Arnas Velicka, Tartu Ulikool (Estonia), 6-4 1999 DOB
Warren Woghiren, Cholet (France), 6-10 1998 DOB
Arturs Zagars, Joventut (Spain), 6-3 2000 DOB
