NBA Draft Early Entries

Thursday, June 20 At Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y. Collegiate

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Virginia Tech, 6-5, sophomore

RJ Barrett, Duke, 6-7, freshman

Tyus Battle, Syracuse, 6-6, junior

Darius Bazley, Princeton HS (Ohio), 6-9 post-graduate

Bol Bol, Oregon, 7-2, freshman

Marques Bolden, Duke, 6-11, junior

Jordan Bone, Tennessee, 6-3, junior

Ky Bowman, Boston College, 6-1, junior

Ignas Brazdeikis, Michigan, 6-7, freshman

Oshae Brissett, Syracuse, 6-8, sophomore

Armoni Brooks, Houston, 6-3, junior

Charlie Brown Jr., Saint Joseph’s, 6-7, sophomore

Moses Brown, UCLA, 7-1, freshman

Brandon Clarke, Gonzaga, 6-8, junior

Nicolas Claxton, Georgia, 6-11, sophomore

Amir Coffey, Minnesota, 6-8, junior

Tyler Cook, Iowa, 6-9, junior

Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech, 6-5, sophomore

Aubrey Dawkins, UCF, 6-6, junior

Luguentz Dort, Arizona State, 6-4, freshman

Jason Draggs, Lee (Texas), 6-9, freshman

Carsen Edwards, Purdue, 6-1, junior

Bruno Fernando, Maryland, 6-10, sophomore

Daniel Gafford, Arkansas, 6-11, sophomore

Darius Garland, Vanderbilt, 6-2, freshman

Kyle Guy, Virginia, 6-2, junior

Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga, 6-8, junior

Jaylen Hands, UCLA, 6-3, sophomore

Jared Harper, Auburn, 5-11, junior

Jaxson Hayes, Texas, 6-11, freshman

Dewan Hernandez, Miami, 6-11, junior

Tyler Herro, Kentucky, 6-5, freshman

Amir Hinton, Shaw (N.C.), 6-5, junior

Jaylen Hoard, Wake Forest, 6-8, freshman

Daulton Hommes, Point Loma Nazarene, 6-8, junior

Talen Horton-Tucker, Iowa State, 6-4, freshman

De’Andre Hunter, Virginia, 6-7, sophomore

Ty Jerome, Virginia, 6-5, junior

Keldon Johnson, Kentucky, 6-6, freshman

Mfiondu Kabengele, Florida State, 6-10, sophomore

Louis King, Oregon, 6-9, freshman

V.J. King, Louisville, 6-6, junior

Sagaba Konate, West Virginia, 6-8, junior

Martin Krampelj, Creighton, 6-9, junior

Romeo Langford, Indiana, 6-6, freshman

Cameron Lard, Iowa State, 6-9, sophomore

Dedric Lawson, Kansas, 6-9, junior

Jalen Lecque, Brewster Academy (N.H.), 6-3 post-graduate

Jacob Ledoux, Texas-Permian Basin, 6-3, junior

Nassir Little, North Carolina, 6-6, freshman

Trevor Manuel, Olivet (Mich.), 6-9, junior

Charles Matthews, Michigan, 6-6, junior

Jalen McDaniels, San Diego State, 6-10, sophomore

Ja Morant, Murray State, 6-3, sophomore

Zach Norvell Jr., Gonzaga, 6-5, sophomore

Jaylen Nowell, Washington, 6-4, sophomore

Chuma Okeke, Auburn, 6-8, sophomore

KZ Okpala, Stanford, 6-9, sophomore

Miye Oni, Yale, 6-6, junior

Lamar Peters, Mississippi State, 6-0, junior

Shamorie Ponds, St. John’s, 6-1, junior

Jordan Poole, Michigan, 6-5, sophomore

Jontay Porter, Missouri, 6-11, sophomore

Kevin Porter Jr., Southern Cal, 6-6, freshman

Brandon Randolph, Arizona, 6-6, sophomore

Cam Reddish, Duke, 6-8, freshman

Isaiah Reese, Canisius, 6-5, junior

Naz Reid, LSU, 6-10, freshman

Austin Robinson, Kentucky Christian, 6-2, sophomore

Isaiah Roby, Nebraska, 6-8, junior

Ayinde Russell, Morehouse, 6-3, junior

Samir Sehic, Tulane, 6-9, junior

Simisola Shittu, Vanderbilt, 6-10, freshman

Justin Simon, St. John’s, 6-5, junior

D’Marcus Simonds, Georgia State, 6-3, junior

Jalen Sykes, St. Clair College (Canada), 6-5, junior

Rayjon Tucker, Little Rock, 6-5, junior

Nick Ward, Michigan State, 6-8, junior

PJ Washington Jr., Kentucky, 6-8, sophomore

Tremont Waters, LSU, 5-11, sophomore

Coby White, North Carolina, 6-5, freshman

Lindell Wigginton, Iowa State, 6-2, sophomore

Kris Wilkes, UCLA, 6-8, sophomore

Grant Williams, Tennessee, 6-7, junior

Zion Williamson, Duke, 6-7, freshman

Kenny Wooten, Oregon, 6-9, sophomore

International

Goga Bitadze, Buducnost (Montenegro), 7-0 1999 DOB

Yago Dos Santos, Paulistano (Brazil), 5-10 1999 DOB

Sekou Doumbouya, Limoges (France), 6-8 2000 DOB

Matas Jogela, Dzukija (Lithuania), 6-6 1998 DOB

Marcos Louzada Silva, Franca (Brazil), 6-5 1999 DOB

William McDowell-White, Baunach (Germany), 6-5 1998 DOB

Adam Mokoka, Mega Bemax (Serbia), 6-5 1998 DOB

Joshua Obiesie, Wurzburg (Germany), 6-6 2000 DOB

David Okeke, Fiat Torino (Italy), 6-8 1998 DOB

Luka Samanic, Olimpija (Slovenia), 6-10 2000 DOB

Deividas Sirvydis, Rytas (Lithuania), 6-7 2000 DOB

Yovel Zoosman, Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel), 6-7 1998 DOB

Withdrew Collegiate

Milan Acquaah, Cal Baptist, 6-3, sophomore

Bryce Aiken, Harvard, 6-0, junior

Al-Wajid Aminu, North Florida, 6-7, junior

Desmond Bane, TCU, 6-5, junior

Charles Bassey, Western Kentucky, 6-11, freshman

Troy Baxter Jr., FGCU, 6-8, sophomore

Kerry Blackshear Jr., Virginia Tech, 6-10, junior

Phil Bledsoe, Glenville State, 6-6, junior

DaQuan Bracey, Louisiana Tech, 5-11, junior

Keith Braxton, St. Francis (Pa.), 6-4, junior

Nico Carvacho, Colorado State, 6-11, junior

Yoeli Childs, BYU, 6-8, junior

RJ Cole, Howard, 6-1, sophomore

Anthony Cowan Jr., Maryland, 6-0, junior

Jarron Cumberland, Cincinnati, 6-5, junior

Caleb Daniels, Tulane, 6-4, sophomore

Tulio Da Silva, Missouri State, 6-8, junior

Javin DeLaurier, Duke, 6-10, junior

Silvio De Sousa, Kansas, 6-9, sophomore

Mamadi Diakite, Virginia, 6-9, junior

Alpha Diallo, Providence, 6-7, junior

James Dickey, UNC Greensboro, 6-10, junior

David DiLeo, Central Michigan, 6-7, junior

Davon Dillard, Shaw, 6-5, junior

Devon Dotson, Kansas, 6-2, freshman

Aljami Durham, Indiana, 6-4, sophomore

CJ Elleby, Washington State, 6-6, freshman

Steven Enoch, Louisville, 6-10, junior

Jaylen Fisher, TCU, 6-2, junior

Savion Flagg, Texas A&M, 6-7, sophomore

Eugene German, Northern Illinois, 6-0, junior

TJ Gibbs, Notre Dame, 6-3, junior

Quentin Goodin, Xavier, 6-4, junior

Tony Goodwin II, Redemption Christian Academy (Mass.), 6-6 post-graduate

Kellan Grady, Davidson, 6-5, sophomore

Devonte Green, Indiana, 6-3, junior

Quentin Grimes, Kansas, 6-5, freshman

Jon Axel Gudmundsson, Davidson, 6-4, junior

Jerrick Harding, Weber State, 6-1, junior

Kevon Harris, Stephen F. Austin, 6-6, junior

Jayce Johnson, Utah, 7-0, junior

Markell Johnson, N.C. State, 6-1, junior

Tyrique Jones, Xavier, 6-9, junior

Sacha Killeya-Jones, N.C. State, 6-11, junior

Nathan Knight, William & Mary, 6-10, junior

A.J. Lawson, South Carolina, 6-6, freshman

Tevin Mack, Alabama, 6-6, junior

Malik Maitland, Bethune-Cookman, 5-9, junior

Jermaine Marrow, Hampton, 6-0, junior

Naji Marshall, Xavier, 6-7, sophomore

Skylar Mays, LSU, 6-4, junior

Davion Mintz, Creighton, 6-3, junior

EJ Montgomery, Kentucky, 6-10, freshman

Andrew Nembhard, Florida, 6-5, freshman

Kouat Noi, TCU, 6-7, sophomore

Joel Ntambwe, UNLV, 6-9, freshman

Jordan Nw ora, Louisville, 6-8, sophomore

Devonte Patterson, Prairie View A&M, 6-7, junior

Reggie Perry, Mississippi State, 6-10, freshman

Filip Petrusev, Gonzaga, 6-11, freshman

Jalen Pickett, Siena, 6-4, freshman

Cletrell Pope, Bethune-Cookman, 6-9, junior

Nik Popovic, Boston College, 6-11, junior

Myles Powell, Seton Hall, 6-2, junior

Payton Pritchard, Oregon, 6-2, junior

Neemias Queta, Utah State, 6-11, freshman

Nick Richards, Kentucky, 6-11, sophomore

LaQuincy Rideau, South Florida, 6-1, junior

Kevin Samuel, TCU, 6-11, freshman

Paul Scruggs, Xavier, 6-3, sophomore

Josh Sharkey, Samford, 5-10, junior

Nike Sibande, Miami (Ohio), 6-4, sophomore

Ja’Vonte Smart, LSU, 6-4, freshman

Justin Smith, Indiana, 6-7, sophomore

Derrik Smits, Valparaiso, 7-1, junior

Lamar Stevens, Penn State, 6-8, junior

Marlon Taylor, LSU, 6-6, junior

Ethan Thompson, Oregon State, 6-5, sophomore

Killian Tillie, Gonzaga, 6-10, junior

Donnie Tillman, Utah, 6-7, sophomore

Tres Tinkle, Oregon State, 6-8, junior

Obi Toppin, Dayton, 6-9, freshman

Justin Turner, Bowling Green, 6-4, sophomore

Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State, 6-9, sophomore

Jimmy Whitt Jr., SMU, 6-3, junior

Joe Wieskamp, Iowa, 6-6, freshman

Charles Williams, Howard, 6-6, junior

Emmitt Williams, LSU, 6-7, freshman

Holland Woods II, Portland State, 6-0, sophomore

International

Dikembe Andre, Paulistano (Brazil), 6-9 1999 DOB

Darko Bajo, Cedevita (Croatia), 6-10 1999 DOB

Aleksander Balcerowski, Gran Canaria (Spain), 7-1 2000 DOB

Vrenz Bleijenbergh, Antwerp (Belgium), 6-9 2000 DOB

Adrian Bogucki, Radom (Poland), 7-1 1999 DOB

Leandro Bolmaro, Barcelona (Spain), 6-6 2000 DOB

Ognjen Carapic, Mega Bemax (Serbia), 6-4 1998 DOB

Kevin Cham, Monaco (France), 6-3 1998 DOB

Leo Cizmic, Girona (Spain), 6-8 1998 DOB

Digue Diawara, Pau Orthez (France), 6-9 1998 DOB

Nenad Dimitrijevic, Joventut (Spain), 6-1 1998 DOB

Felipe Dos Anjos, Melilla (Spain), 7-2 1998 DOB

Henri Drell, Baunach (Germany), 6-9 2000 DOB

Paul Eboua, Roseto (Italy), 6-8 2000 DOB

Osas Ehigiator, Fuenlabrada (Spain), 6-10 1999 DOB

Biram Faye, Avila (Spain), 6-9 2000 DOB

Ivan Fevrier, Levallois (France), 6-9 1999 DOB

Aleix Font, Barcelona (Spain), 6-4 1998 DOB

Philipp Herkenhoff, Vechta (Germany), 6-10 1999 DOB

Dalibor Ilic, Igokea (Bosnia), 6-8 2000 DOB

Panagiotis Kalaitzakis, Holargos (Greece), 6-6 1999 DOB

Mate Kalajzic, Split (Croatia), 6-2 1998 DOB

Lukasz Kolenda, Trefl Sopot (Poland), 6-5 1999 DOB

Andrija Marjanovic, Mega Bemax (Serbia), 6-8 1999 DOB

Gytis Masiulis, Neptunas (Lithuania), 6-9 1998 DOB

Jonas Mattisseck, Alba Berlin (Germany), 6-5 2000 DOB

Nikita Mikhailovskii, Avtodor (Russia), 6-6 2000 DOB

Nikola Miskovic, Mega Bemax (Serbia), 6-10 1999 DOB

Muhaymin Mustafa, Tofas (Turkey), 6-5 1999 DOB

Toni Nakic, Sibenik (Croatia), 6-8 1999 DOB

Abdoulaye N’Doye, Cholet (France), 6-7 1998 DOB

Tanor Ngom, Ryerson (Canada), 7-2 1998 DOB

Louis Olinde, Brose Baskets (Germany), 6-9 1998 DOB

Zoran Paunovic, FMP (Serbia), 6-7 2000 DOB

Dino Radoncic, Murcia (Spain), 6-8 1999 DOB

Sander Raieste, Baskonia (Spain), 6-8 1999 DOB

Neal Sako, Levallois (France), 6-10 1998 DOB

Tadas Sedekerskis, Baskonia (Spain), 6-8 1998 DOB

Njegos Sikiras, Tormes (Spain), 6-9 1999 DOB

Borisa Simanic, Crvena Zvezda (Serbia), 6-11 1998 DOB

Khadim Sow, ASVEL (France), 6-11 1999 DOB

Filip Stanic Mega Bemax (Serbia), 6-10 1998 DOB

Michael Uchendu, Coruna (Spain), 6-10 1998 DOB

Bastien Vautier, Nancy (France), 6-11 1998 DOB

Arnas Velicka, Tartu Ulikool (Estonia), 6-4 1999 DOB

Warren Woghiren, Cholet (France), 6-10 1998 DOB

Arturs Zagars, Joventut (Spain), 6-3 2000 DOB

