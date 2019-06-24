NBA Executive of the Year Voting

Selected by a panel of fellow team executives, who were awarded five points for each first-place vote, three points for each second-place vote and one point for each third-place vote received:
|Executive, Team
|Points
|
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Pts
|Jon Horst, Mil
|10
|5
|7
|72
|Tim Connelly, Den
|9
|8
|–
|69
|Lawrence Frank, LAC
|2
|4
|4
|26
|Masai Ujiri, Tor
|2
|3
|2
|21
|Sean Marks, Bkn
|1
|2
|6
|17
|Neil Olshey, Por
|2
|–
|3
|13
|Kevin Pritchard, Ind
|2
|–
|1
|11
|Jeff Weltman, Orl
|1
|1
|–
|8
|Donn Nelson, Dal
|–
|2
|1
|7
|Travis Schlenk, Atl
|–
|1
|1
|4
|Bob Myers, G.S.
|–
|1
|–
|3
|R.C. Buford, SA
|–
|1
|–
|3
|Sam Presti, OKC
|–
|1
|–
|3
|Elton Brand, Phi
|–
|–
|2
|2
|Daryl Morey, Hou
|–
|–
|1
|1
|Vlade Divac, Sac
|–
|–
|1
|1
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.