NBA Executive of the Year Voting

June 24, 2019 11:36 pm
 
Selected by a panel of fellow team executives, who were awarded five points for each first-place vote, three points for each second-place vote and one point for each third-place vote received:

Executive, Team Points
1st 2nd 3rd Pts
Jon Horst, Mil 10 5 7 72
Tim Connelly, Den 9 8 69
Lawrence Frank, LAC 2 4 4 26
Masai Ujiri, Tor 2 3 2 21
Sean Marks, Bkn 1 2 6 17
Neil Olshey, Por 2 3 13
Kevin Pritchard, Ind 2 1 11
Jeff Weltman, Orl 1 1 8
Donn Nelson, Dal 2 1 7
Travis Schlenk, Atl 1 1 4
Bob Myers, G.S. 1 3
R.C. Buford, SA 1 3
Sam Presti, OKC 1 3
Elton Brand, Phi 2 2
Daryl Morey, Hou 1 1
Vlade Divac, Sac 1 1

