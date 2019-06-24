NBA Executive of the Year Voting

Selected by a panel of fellow team executives, who were awarded five points for each first-place vote, three points for each second-place vote and one point for each third-place vote received:

Executive, Team Points 1st 2nd 3rd Pts Jon Horst, Mil 10 5 7 72 Tim Connelly, Den 9 8 – 69 Lawrence Frank, LAC 2 4 4 26 Masai Ujiri, Tor 2 3 2 21 Sean Marks, Bkn 1 2 6 17 Neil Olshey, Por 2 – 3 13 Kevin Pritchard, Ind 2 – 1 11 Jeff Weltman, Orl 1 1 – 8 Donn Nelson, Dal – 2 1 7 Travis Schlenk, Atl – 1 1 4 Bob Myers, G.S. – 1 – 3 R.C. Buford, SA – 1 – 3 Sam Presti, OKC – 1 – 3 Elton Brand, Phi – – 2 2 Daryl Morey, Hou – – 1 1 Vlade Divac, Sac – – 1 1

