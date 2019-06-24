Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NBA Most Improved Player Voting

June 24, 2019 11:26 pm
 
Selected by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Voting is on a 5-3-1 basis:

Player, Team 1st 2nd 3rd Total
Pascal Siakam, Tor 86 13 469
D’Angelo Russell, Bkn 12 59 18 255
De’Aaron Fox, Sac 1 13 33 77
Buddy Hield, Sac 4 10 22
Nikola Vucevic, Orl 4 8 20
Domantas Sabonis, Ind 1 7 10
Montrezl Harrell, LAC 2 3 9
Derrick Rose, Min 1 1 8
John Collins, Atl 1 3 6
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mil 1 1 4
Danilo Gallinari, LAC 1 0 3
Malik Beasley, Den 3 1
Paul George, OKC 3 1
Thomas Bryant, Was 2 1
Bojan Bogdanovic, Ind 2 1
Willie Cauley-Stein, Sac 1 1
Derrick White, SA 1 1
Bryn Forbes, SA 1 1
Jerami Grant, OKC 1 1
Zach LaVine, Chi 1 1
Josh Richardson, Mia 1 1
Spencer Dinwiddie, Bkn 1 1

