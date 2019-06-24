NBA Most Improved Player Voting

Selected by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Voting is on a 5-3-1 basis:

Player, Team 1st 2nd 3rd Total Pascal Siakam, Tor 86 13 – 469 D’Angelo Russell, Bkn 12 59 18 255 De’Aaron Fox, Sac 1 13 33 77 Buddy Hield, Sac – 4 10 22 Nikola Vucevic, Orl – 4 8 20 Domantas Sabonis, Ind – 1 7 10 Montrezl Harrell, LAC – 2 3 9 Derrick Rose, Min 1 1 – 8 John Collins, Atl – 1 3 6 Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mil – 1 1 4 Danilo Gallinari, LAC – 1 0 3 Malik Beasley, Den – – 3 1 Paul George, OKC – – 3 1 Thomas Bryant, Was – – 2 1 Bojan Bogdanovic, Ind – – 2 1 Willie Cauley-Stein, Sac – – 1 1 Derrick White, SA – – 1 1 Bryn Forbes, SA – – 1 1 Jerami Grant, OKC – – 1 1 Zach LaVine, Chi – – 1 1 Josh Richardson, Mia – – 1 1 Spencer Dinwiddie, Bkn – – 1 1

