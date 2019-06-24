Listen Live Sports

NBA Most Improved Player Winners

June 24, 2019 9:26 pm
 
2019 — Pascal Siakam, Toronto

2018 — Victor Oladipo, Indiana

2017 — Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee

2016 — CJ McCollum, Portland

2015 — Jimmy Butler, Chicago

2014 — Goran Dragic, Phoenix

2013 — Paul George, Indiana

2012 — Ryan Anderson, Orlando

2011 — Kevin Love, Minnesota

2010 — Aaron Brooks, Houston

2009 — Danny Granger, Indiana

2008 — Hedo Turkoglu, Orlando

2007 — Monta Ellis, Golden State

2006 — Boris Diaw, Phoenix

2005 — Bobby Simmons, L.A. Clippers

2004 — Zach Randolph, Portland

2003 — Gilbert Arenas, Golden State

2002 — Jermaine O’Neal, Indiana

2001 — Tracy McGrady, Orlando

2000 — Jalen Rose, Indiana

1999 — Darrell Armstrong, Orlando

1998 — Alan Henderson, Atlanta

1997 — Isaac Austin, Miami

1996 — Gheorghe Muresan, Washington

1995 — Dana Barros, Philadelphia

1994 — Don MacLean, Washington

1993 — Chris Jackson, Denver

1992 — Pervis Ellison, Washington

1991 — Scott Skiles, Orlando

1990 — Rony Seikaly, Miami

1989 — Kevin Johnson, Phoenix

1988 — Kevin Duckworth, Portland

1987 — Dale Ellis, Seattle

1986 — Alvin Robertson, San Antonio

