NBA Most Valuable Player Voting

June 24, 2019 11:47 pm
 
(Voting is on a 10-7-5-3-1 basis)

Player, Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th Total
G. Antetokounmpo, Mil 78 23 941
James Harden, Hou 23 78 776
Paul George, OKC 58 19 9 356
Nikola Jokic, Den 16 39 15 212
Stephen Curry, GS 16 25 20 175
Damian Lillard, Por 3 6 36 69
Joel Embiid, Phi 4 6 11 49
Kevin Durant, G.S. 2 4 3 25
Kawhi Leonard, Tor 2 3 13
Russell Westbrook, OKC 2 2 8
Rudy Gobert, Utah 1 1
LeBron James, LAL 1 1

