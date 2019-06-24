NBA Most Valuable Player Voting

(Voting is on a 10-7-5-3-1 basis)

Player, Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th Total G. Antetokounmpo, Mil 78 23 – – – 941 James Harden, Hou 23 78 – – – 776 Paul George, OKC – – 58 19 9 356 Nikola Jokic, Den – – 16 39 15 212 Stephen Curry, GS – – 16 25 20 175 Damian Lillard, Por – – 3 6 36 69 Joel Embiid, Phi – – 4 6 11 49 Kevin Durant, G.S. – – 2 4 3 25 Kawhi Leonard, Tor – – 2 – 3 13 Russell Westbrook, OKC – – – 2 2 8 Rudy Gobert, Utah – – – – 1 1 LeBron James, LAL – – – – 1 1

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.