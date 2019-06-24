NBA Most Valuable Player Voting

(Voting is on a 10-7-5-3-1 basis)
|Player, Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|Total
|G. Antetokounmpo, Mil
|78
|23
|–
|–
|–
|941
|James Harden, Hou
|23
|78
|–
|–
|–
|776
|Paul George, OKC
|–
|–
|58
|19
|9
|356
|Nikola Jokic, Den
|–
|–
|16
|39
|15
|212
|Stephen Curry, GS
|–
|–
|16
|25
|20
|175
|Damian Lillard, Por
|–
|–
|3
|6
|36
|69
|Joel Embiid, Phi
|–
|–
|4
|6
|11
|49
|Kevin Durant, G.S.
|–
|–
|2
|4
|3
|25
|Kawhi Leonard, Tor
|–
|–
|2
|–
|3
|13
|Russell Westbrook, OKC
|–
|–
|–
|2
|2
|8
|Rudy Gobert, Utah
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1
|1
|LeBron James, LAL
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1
|1
