NBA says Gasol should have gone to foul line late in Game 5

June 11, 2019 8:06 pm
 
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The NBA says Toronto’s Marc Gasol should have been given two free throws with 49 seconds left of Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto, a game that the Raptors lost to Golden State by one point.

Gasol was fouled by the Warriors’ DeMarcus Cousins on a drive, the NBA said in its Last Two Minute Report that was issued Tuesday. Gasol missed the shot and tumbled to the floor, but no foul was called.

Golden State led 106-103 at the time. The Warriors wound up prevailing 106-105, staving off elimination and sending the series back to Oracle Arena for Game 6 on Thursday night.

The NBA said Cousins moved into Gasol, “initiating contact that affects his driving shot attempt.”

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

