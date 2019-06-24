NBA Sportsmanship Award Voting

As voted by players Points based on 11-9-7-5-3-1 basis Player, Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th Total Mike Conley, Mem 96 102 82 45 46 17 2,928 Kemba Walker, Cha 94 94 76 57 33 34 2,830 Al Horford, Bos 47 53 90 66 75 57 2,236 Steven Adams, OKC 61 44 45 78 81 79 2,094 Khris Middleton, Mil 35 50 54 84 79 86 1,956 Harrison Barnes, Sac 55 45 41 58 74 115 1,924

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.