NBA Sportsmanship Award Voting

June 24, 2019 11:25 pm
 
As voted by players
Points based on 11-9-7-5-3-1 basis
Player, Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th Total
Mike Conley, Mem 96 102 82 45 46 17 2,928
Kemba Walker, Cha 94 94 76 57 33 34 2,830
Al Horford, Bos 47 53 90 66 75 57 2,236
Steven Adams, OKC 61 44 45 78 81 79 2,094
Khris Middleton, Mil 35 50 54 84 79 86 1,956
Harrison Barnes, Sac 55 45 41 58 74 115 1,924

