NBA Sportsmanship Award Voting

|As voted by players
|Points based on 11-9-7-5-3-1 basis
|Player, Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|6th
|Total
|Mike Conley, Mem
|96
|102
|82
|45
|46
|17
|2,928
|Kemba Walker, Cha
|94
|94
|76
|57
|33
|34
|2,830
|Al Horford, Bos
|47
|53
|90
|66
|75
|57
|2,236
|Steven Adams, OKC
|61
|44
|45
|78
|81
|79
|2,094
|Khris Middleton, Mil
|35
|50
|54
|84
|79
|86
|1,956
|Harrison Barnes, Sac
|55
|45
|41
|58
|74
|115
|1,924
