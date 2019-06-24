NBA Sportsmanship Award Winners

2019 — Mike Conley, Memphis
2018 — Kemba Walker, Charlotte
2017 — Kemba Walker, Charlotte
2016 — Mike Conley, Memphis
2015 — Kyle Korver, Atlanta
2014 — Mike Conley, Memphis
2013 — Jason Kidd, New York
2012 — Jason Kidd, Dallas
2011 — Stephen Curry, Golden State
2010 — Grant Hill, Phoenix
2009 — Chauncey Billups, Denver
2008 — Grant Hill, Phoenix
2007 — Luol Deng, Chicago
2006 — Elton Brand, L.A. Clippers
2005 — Grant Hill, Orlando
2004 — P.J. Brown, New Orleans
2003 — Ray Allen, Seattle
2002 — Steve Smith, San Antonio
2001 — David Robinson, San Antonio
2000 — Eric Snow, Philadelphia
1999 — Hersey Hawkins, Seattle
1998 — Avery Johnson, San Antonio
1997 — Terrell Brandon, Cleveland
1996 — Joe Dumars, Detroit
