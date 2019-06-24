Listen Live Sports

NBA Sportsmanship Award Winners

June 24, 2019
 
Joe Dumars Trophy

2019 — Mike Conley, Memphis

2018 — Kemba Walker, Charlotte

2017 — Kemba Walker, Charlotte

2016 — Mike Conley, Memphis

2015 — Kyle Korver, Atlanta

2014 — Mike Conley, Memphis

2013 — Jason Kidd, New York

2012 — Jason Kidd, Dallas

2011 — Stephen Curry, Golden State

2010 — Grant Hill, Phoenix

2009 — Chauncey Billups, Denver

2008 — Grant Hill, Phoenix

2007 — Luol Deng, Chicago

2006 — Elton Brand, L.A. Clippers

2005 — Grant Hill, Orlando

2004 — P.J. Brown, New Orleans

2003 — Ray Allen, Seattle

2002 — Steve Smith, San Antonio

2001 — David Robinson, San Antonio

2000 — Eric Snow, Philadelphia

1999 — Hersey Hawkins, Seattle

1998 — Avery Johnson, San Antonio

1997 — Terrell Brandon, Cleveland

1996 — Joe Dumars, Detroit

