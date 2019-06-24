NBA Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Voting

Voting on a 10-7-5-3-1 basis
|Player, Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|Total
|Mike Conley
|55
|67
|37
|43
|36
|1369
|Channing Frye
|52
|37
|38
|32
|18
|1083
|Kyle Korver
|39
|44
|30
|58
|36
|1058
|Steven Adams
|49
|27
|28
|28
|33
|936
|Udonis Haslem
|27
|36
|44
|36
|36
|886
|Jared Dudley
|27
|25
|56
|28
|29
|838
|Garrett Temple
|26
|27
|31
|19
|46
|707
|Andre Iguodala
|14
|41
|30
|27
|26
|684
|Thaddeus Young
|34
|4
|22
|40
|41
|639
|Rudy Gay
|17
|18
|32
|38
|38
|608
|JJ Redick
|28
|19
|21
|17
|24
|593
|Khris Middleton
|15
|38
|14
|17
|20
|557
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.