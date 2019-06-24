NBA Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Voting

Voting on a 10-7-5-3-1 basis

Player, Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th Total Mike Conley 55 67 37 43 36 1369 Channing Frye 52 37 38 32 18 1083 Kyle Korver 39 44 30 58 36 1058 Steven Adams 49 27 28 28 33 936 Udonis Haslem 27 36 44 36 36 886 Jared Dudley 27 25 56 28 29 838 Garrett Temple 26 27 31 19 46 707 Andre Iguodala 14 41 30 27 26 684 Thaddeus Young 34 4 22 40 41 639 Rudy Gay 17 18 32 38 38 608 JJ Redick 28 19 21 17 24 593 Khris Middleton 15 38 14 17 20 557

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.