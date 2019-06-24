Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
NBA Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Voting

June 24, 2019 11:25 pm
 
Voting on a 10-7-5-3-1 basis

Player, Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th Total
Mike Conley 55 67 37 43 36 1369
Channing Frye 52 37 38 32 18 1083
Kyle Korver 39 44 30 58 36 1058
Steven Adams 49 27 28 28 33 936
Udonis Haslem 27 36 44 36 36 886
Jared Dudley 27 25 56 28 29 838
Garrett Temple 26 27 31 19 46 707
Andre Iguodala 14 41 30 27 26 684
Thaddeus Young 34 4 22 40 41 639
Rudy Gay 17 18 32 38 38 608
JJ Redick 28 19 21 17 24 593
Khris Middleton 15 38 14 17 20 557

