Sports News
 
NBA Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Winners

June 24, 2019
 
The player deemed the best teammate based on selfless play, on- and off-court leadership as a mentor and role model to other NBA players, and commitment and dedication to team:

2018-19 — Mike Conley, Memphis

2017-18 — Jamal Crawford, Minnesota

2016-17 — Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas

2015-16 — Vince Carter, Memphis

2014-15 — Tim Duncan, San Antonio

2013-14 — Shane Battier, Miami

2012-13 — Chauncey Billups, L.A. Clippers

