NCAA Division I Baseball Regionals Glance

|All Times EDT
|Double Elimination; x-if necessary
|At Monongalia County Ballpark
|Morgantown, W.Va.
|Friday, May 31
Duke 8, Texas A&M 5
West Virginia 6, Fordham 2
Texas A&M 11, Fordham 2, Fordham eliminated
Duke 4, West Virginia 0
Game 5 — Texas A&M (38-22-1) vs. West Virginia (38-21), Noon
Game 6 — Duke (33-25) vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m.
x-Game 7 — Duke vs. Game 5 winner, 4 p.m.
|At Boshamer Stadium
|Chapel Hill, N.C.
|Friday, May 31
North Carolina 7, UNC Wilmington 6
Liberty 6, Tennessee 1
Tennessee 10, UNC Wilmington 3, UNCW eliminated
North Carolina 16, Liberty 1
Tennessee 6, Liberty 5, 10 innings, Liberty eliminated
Game 6 — North Carolina (44-17) vs. Tennessee (40-20), 6 p.m.
x-Game 7 — North Carolina vs. Tennessee, 4 p.m.
|At Clarke-LeClair Stadium
|Greenville, N.C.
|Saturday, June 1
Campbell 5, N.C. State 4
Quinnipiac 5, East Carolina 4
East Carolina 9, N.C. State 4, NCSU eliminated
Game 4 — Campbell (36-19) vs. Quinnipiac (30-27), 4 p.m.
Game 5 — East Carolina (43-15) vs. Game 4 loser, 8 p.m.
Game 6 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBA
x-Game 7 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBA
|At Jim Patterson Stadium
|Louisville, Ky.
|Friday, May 31
Illinois State 8, Indiana 7
Louisville 5, UIC 3
Indiana 9, UIC 5, UIC eliminated
Illinois State 4, Louisville 2
Louisville 9, Indiana 7, IU eliminated
Game 6 — Illinois State (36-24) vs. Louisville (45-16), 6 p.m.
x-Game 7 — Illinois State vs. Louisville, 1 p.m.
|At Foley Field
|Athens, Ga.
|Friday, May 31
Florida State 13, FAU 7
Georgia 13, Mercer 3
FAU 10, Mercer 6, Mercer eliminated
Florida State 12, Georgia 3
Georgia 13, FAU 0, FAU eliminated
Game 6 — Florida State (38-21) vs. Georgia (46-16), 6 p.m.
x-Game 7 — Florida State vs. Georgia, 4 p.m.
|At Russ Chandler Stadium
|Atlanta
|Friday, May 31
Auburn 16, Coastal Carolina 7
Georgia Tech 13, Florida A&M 2
Coastal Carolina 9, Florida A&M 4, FAMU eliminated
Auburn 6, Georgia Tech 5
Georgia Tech 10, Coastal Carolina 8, CCU eliminated
Game 6 — Auburn (35-25) vs. Georgia Tech (43-18), 6 p.m.
x-Game 7 — Auburn vs. Georgia Tech, Noon
|At Hawkins Field
|Nashville, Tenn.
|Friday, May 31
Indiana State 6, McNeese 5
Vanderbilt 8, Ohio State 2
Ohio State 9, McNeese 8, 13 innings, McNeese eliminated
Vanderbilt 8, Indiana State 5
Game 5 — Ohio State (36-26) vs. Indiana State (42-17), 3 p.m.
Game 6 — Vanderbilt (51-10) vs. Game 5 winner, 9 p.m.
x-Game 7 — Vanderbilt vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m.
|At Dudy Noble Field
|Starkville, Miss.
|Friday, May 31
Mississippi State 11, Southern 6
Central Michigan 6, Miami 5
Miami 12, Southern 2, SU eliminated
Mississippi State 7, Central Michigan 2
Game 5 — Miami (40-19) vs. Central Michigan (47-13), 3 p.m.
Game 6 — Mississippi State (48-13), vs. Game 5 winner, 9 p.m.
x-Game 7 — Mississippi State vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m.
|At Swayze Field
|Oxford, Miss.
|Friday, May 31
Clemson 8, Illinois 4
Mississippi 16, Jacksonville State 2
Jacksonville State 7, Illinois 5, Illinois eliminated
Mississippi 6, Clemson 1
Game 5 — Jacksonville State (38-22) vs. Clemson (35-25), 3 p.m.
Game 6 — Mississippi (39-25) vs. Game 5 winner, 9 p.m.
x-Game 7 — Mississippi vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m.
|At Baum Stadium
|Fayetteville, Ark.
|Friday, May 31
Arkansas 11, CCSU 5
TCU 13, California 2
CCSU 7, California 4, Cal eliminated
Arkansas 3, TCU 1
Game 5 — CCSU (31-22) vs. TCU (33-27), 3 p.m.
Game 6 — Arkansas (43-17) vs. Game 5 winner, 9 p.m.
x-Game 7 — Arkansas vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m.
|At Alex Box Stadium
|Baton Rouge, La.
|Friday, May 31
Southern Miss. 15, Arizona State 3
LSU 17, Stony Brook 3
Arizona State 13, Stony Brook 5, SBU eliminated
LSU 8, Southern Miss. 4
Game 5 — Arizona State (38-18) vs. Southern Miss. (39-20), 3 p.m.
Game 6 — LSU (39-24) vs. Game 5 winner, 9 p.m.
x-Game 7 — LSU vs. Game 5 winner, 4 p.m.
|At Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark
|Oklahoma City
|Friday, May 31
Nebraska 8, UConn 5
Oklahoma State 2, Harvard 0
UConn 10, Harvard 2, Harvard eliminated
Oklahoma State 6, Nebraska 5
UConn 16, Nebraska 1, Nebraska eliminated
Game 6 — Oklahoma State (38-18) vs. UConn (38-24), 7 p.m.
x-Game 7 — Oklahoma State vs. UConn, 7 p.m.
|At Rip Griffin Park
|Lubbock, Texas
|Friday, May 31
Texas Tech 11, Army 2
Dallas Baptist 11, Florida 8
Florida 13, Army 5, Army eliminated
Texas Tech 3, Dallas Baptist 2
Game 5 — Florida (34-25) vs. Dallas Baptist (42-19), 3 p.m.
Game 6 — Texas Tech (41-17) vs. Game 5 winner, 9 p.m.
x-Game 7 — Texas Tech vs. Game 5 winner, 4 p.m.
|At Goss Stadium
|Corvallis, Ore.
|Friday, May 31
Michigan 6, Creighton 0
Cincinnati 7, Oregon State 6
Creighton 4, Oregon State 1, OSU eliminated
Michigan 10, Cincinnati 4
Creighton 6, Cincinnati 1, Cincinnati eliminated
Game 6 — Michigan (43-18) vs. Creighton (40-12), 9 p.m.
x-Game 7 — Michigan vs. Creighton, 10 p.m.
|At Sunken Diamond
|Stanford, Calif.
|Friday, May 31
Stanford 11, Sacramento State 0
Fresno State 9, UC Santa Barbara 2
Sacramento State 6, UC Santa Barbara 4, UCSB eliminated
Fresno State 7, Stanford 2
Game 5 — Sacramento State (40-24) vs. Stanford (42-12), 3 p.m.
Game 6 — Fresno State (40-14-1) vs. Game 5 winner, 9 p.m.
x-Game 7 — Fresno State vs. Game 5 winner, 10 p.m.
|At Jackie Robinson Stadium
|Los Angeles
|Friday, May 31
Loyola Marymount 3, Baylor 1
UCLA 5, Omaha 2
Baylor 24, Omaha 6, Omaha eliminated
Loyola Marymount 3, UCLA 2
Game 5 — Baylor (35-17), vs. UCLA (48-9), 3 p.m.
Game 6 — Loyola Marymount (34-23) vs. Game 5 winner, 9 p.m.
x-Game 7 — Loyola Marymount vs. Game 5 winner, 9 p.m.
