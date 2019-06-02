NCAA Division I Baseball Regionals Glance

All Times EDT Double Elimination; x-if necessary At Monongalia County Ballpark Morgantown, W.Va. Friday, May 31

Duke 8, Texas A&M 5

West Virginia 6, Fordham 2

Saturday, June 1

Texas A&M 11, Fordham 2, Fordham eliminated

Duke 4, West Virginia 0

Sunday, June 2

Texas A&M 11, West Virginia 10. West Virginia eliminated

Game 6 — Duke (33-25) vs. Texas A&M (39-22-1), 6 p.m.

Monday, June 3

x-Game 7 — Duke vs. Texas A&M (39-22-1), 4 p.m.

At Boshamer Stadium Chapel Hill, N.C. Friday, May 31

North Carolina 7, UNC Wilmington 6

Liberty 6, Tennessee 1

Saturday, June 1

Tennessee 10, UNC Wilmington 3, UNCW eliminated

North Carolina 16, Liberty 1

Sunday, June 2

Tennessee 6, Liberty 5, 10 innings, Liberty eliminated

Game 6 — North Carolina (44-17) vs. Tennessee (40-20), 6 p.m.

Monday, June 3

x-Game 7 — North Carolina vs. Tennessee, 4 p.m.

At Clarke-LeClair Stadium Greenville, N.C. Saturday, June 1

Campbell 5, N.C. State 4

Quinnipiac 5, East Carolina 4

Sunday, June 2

East Carolina 9, N.C. State 4, NCSU eliminated

Game 4 — Campbell (36-19) vs. Quinnipiac (30-27), 4 p.m.

Game 5 — East Carolina (43-15) vs. Game 4 loser, 8 p.m.

Monday, June 3

Game 6 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBA

x-Game 7 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBA

At Jim Patterson Stadium Louisville, Ky. Friday, May 31

Illinois State 8, Indiana 7

Louisville 5, UIC 3

Saturday, June 1

Indiana 9, UIC 5, UIC eliminated

Illinois State 4, Louisville 2

Sunday, June 2

Louisville 9, Indiana 7, IU eliminated

Game 6 — Illinois State (36-24) vs. Louisville (45-16), 6 p.m.

Monday, June 3

x-Game 7 — Illinois State vs. Louisville, 1 p.m.

At Foley Field Athens, Ga. Friday, May 31

Florida State 13, FAU 7

Georgia 13, Mercer 3

Saturday, June 1

FAU 10, Mercer 6, Mercer eliminated

Florida State 12, Georgia 3

Sunday, June 2

Georgia 13, FAU 0, FAU eliminated

Game 6 — Florida State (38-21) vs. Georgia (46-16), 6 p.m.

Monday, June 3

x-Game 7 — Florida State vs. Georgia, 4 p.m.

At Russ Chandler Stadium Atlanta Friday, May 31

Auburn 16, Coastal Carolina 7

Georgia Tech 13, Florida A&M 2

Saturday, June 1

Coastal Carolina 9, Florida A&M 4, FAMU eliminated

Auburn 6, Georgia Tech 5

Sunday, June 2

Georgia Tech 10, Coastal Carolina 8, CCU eliminated

Game 6 — Auburn (35-25) vs. Georgia Tech (43-18), 6 p.m.

Monday, June 3

x-Game 7 — Auburn vs. Georgia Tech, Noon

At Hawkins Field Nashville, Tenn. Friday, May 31

Indiana State 6, McNeese 5

Vanderbilt 8, Ohio State 2

Saturday, June 1

Ohio State 9, McNeese 8, 13 innings, McNeese eliminated

Vanderbilt 8, Indiana State 5

Sunday, June 2

Indiana State 10, Ohio State 5, Ohio State eliminated

Game 6 — Vanderbilt (51-10) vs. Indiana State (43-17), 9 p.m.

Monday, June 3

x-Game 7 — Vanderbilt vs. Indiana State (43-17), 7 p.m.

At Dudy Noble Field Starkville, Miss. Friday, May 31

Mississippi State 11, Southern 6

Central Michigan 6, Miami 5

Saturday, June 1

Miami 12, Southern 2, SU eliminated

Mississippi State 7, Central Michigan 2

Sunday, June 2

Miami 18, Central Michigan 3, Michigan eliminated

Game 6 — Mississippi State (48-13), vs. Miami (41-19), 9 p.m.

Monday, June 3

x-Game 7 — Mississippi State vs. Miami (41-19), 7 p.m.

At Swayze Field Oxford, Miss. Friday, May 31

Clemson 8, Illinois 4

Mississippi 16, Jacksonville State 2

Saturday, June 1

Jacksonville State 7, Illinois 5, Illinois eliminated

Mississippi 6, Clemson 1

Sunday, June 2

Jacksonville State 9, Clemson 2, Clemson eliminated

Game 6 — Mississippi (39-25) vs. Jacksonville State (40-22), 9 p.m.

Monday, June 3

x-Game 7 — Mississippi vs. Jacksonville State (40-22), 7 p.m.

At Baum Stadium Fayetteville, Ark. Friday, May 31

Arkansas 11, CCSU 5

TCU 13, California 2

Saturday, June 1

CCSU 7, California 4, Cal eliminated

Arkansas 3, TCU 1

Sunday, June 2

TCU 9, CCSU 5, CCSU eliminated

Game 6 — Arkansas (43-17) vs. TCU (34-27), 9 p.m.

Monday, June 3

x-Game 7 — Arkansas vs. TCU (34-27), 7 p.m.

At Alex Box Stadium Baton Rouge, La. Friday, May 31

Southern Miss. 15, Arizona State 3

LSU 17, Stony Brook 3

Saturday, June 1

Arizona State 13, Stony Brook 5, SBU eliminated

LSU 8, Southern Miss. 4

Sunday, June 2

Southern Miss. 13, Arizona State 12, Arizona State eliminated

Game 6 — LSU (39-24) vs. Southern Miss. (40-20), 9 p.m.

Monday, June 3

x-Game 7 — LSU vs. Southern Miss. (40-20), 4 p.m.

At Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark Oklahoma City Friday, May 31

Nebraska 8, UConn 5

Oklahoma State 2, Harvard 0

Saturday, June 1

UConn 10, Harvard 2, Harvard eliminated

Oklahoma State 6, Nebraska 5

Sunday, June 2

UConn 16, Nebraska 1, Nebraska eliminated

Game 6 — Oklahoma State (38-18) vs. UConn (38-24), 7 p.m.

Monday, June 3

x-Game 7 — Oklahoma State vs. UConn, 7 p.m.

At Rip Griffin Park Lubbock, Texas Friday, May 31

Texas Tech 11, Army 2

Dallas Baptist 11, Florida 8

Saturday, June 1

Florida 13, Army 5, Army eliminated

Texas Tech 3, Dallas Baptist 2

Sunday, June 2

Dallas Baptist 9, Florida 8, Florida eliminated

Game 6 — Texas Tech (41-17) vs. Dallas Baptist (43-19), 9 p.m.

Monday, June 3

x-Game 7 — Texas Tech vs. Dallas Baptist (43-19), 4 p.m.

At Goss Stadium Corvallis, Ore. Friday, May 31

Michigan 6, Creighton 0

Cincinnati 7, Oregon State 6

Saturday, June 1

Creighton 4, Oregon State 1, OSU eliminated

Michigan 10, Cincinnati 4

Sunday, June 2

Creighton 6, Cincinnati 1, Cincinnati eliminated

Game 6 — Michigan (43-18) vs. Creighton (40-12), 9 p.m.

Monday, June 3

x-Game 7 — Michigan vs. Creighton, 10 p.m.

At Sunken Diamond Stanford, Calif. Friday, May 31

Stanford 11, Sacramento State 0

Fresno State 9, UC Santa Barbara 2

Saturday, June 1

Sacramento State 6, UC Santa Barbara 4, UCSB eliminated

Fresno State 7, Stanford 2

Sunday, June 2

Stanford 12, Sacramento State 3, Sacramento State eliminated

Game 6 — Fresno State (40-14-1) vs. Stanford (43-12), 9 p.m.

Monday, June 3

x-Game 7 — Fresno State vs. Stanford (43-12), 10 p.m.

At Jackie Robinson Stadium Los Angeles Friday, May 31

Loyola Marymount 3, Baylor 1

UCLA 5, Omaha 2

Saturday, June 1

Baylor 24, Omaha 6, Omaha eliminated

Loyola Marymount 3, UCLA 2

Sunday, June 2

UCLA 11, Baylor 6, Baylor eliminated

Game 6 — Loyola Marymount (34-23) vs. UCLA 11 (49-9), 9 p.m.

Monday, June 3

x-Game 7 — Loyola Marymount vs. UCLA 11 (49-9), 9 p.m.

