NCAA Division I Baseball Super Regionals Glance

By The Associated Press

All Times EDT Best-of-3; x-if necessary At Jim Patterson Stadium Louisville, Ky. Louisville 2, East Carolina 0

Friday: Louisville 14, East Carolina 1

Saturday: Louisville 12, East Carolina 0, Louisville advances

At Hawkins Field Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt 2, Duke 1

Friday: Duke 18, Vanderbilt 5

Saturday: Vanderbilt 3, Duke 0

Advertisement

Sunday: Vanderbilt 13, Duke 2, Vanderbilt advances

At Rip Griffin Park Lubbock, Texas Texas Tech 2, Oklahoma State 1

Friday: Texas Tech 8, Oklahoma State 6

Saturday: Oklahoma State 6, Texas Tech 5

Sunday: Texas Tech 8, Oklahoma State 6, Texas Tech advances

At Jackie Robinson Stadium Los Angeles Michigan 1, UCLA 1

Friday: Michigan 3, UCLA 2

Saturday: UCLA 5, Michigan 4, 12 innings

Sunday: UCLA (52-10) vs. Michigan (45-20), 9 p.m.

At Boshamer Stadium Chapel Hill, N.C. Auburn 1, North Carolina 1

Saturday: Auburn 11, North Carolina 7

Sunday: North Carolina 2, Auburn 0

Monday: North Carolina (46-18) vs. Auburn (37-26), 1 p.m.

At Dudy Noble Field Starkville, Miss. Mississippi State 1, Stanford 0

Saturday: Mississippi State 6, Stanford 2

Sunday: Mississippi State (50-13) vs. Stanford (45-13), 9 p.m.

x-Monday: Mississippi State vs. Stanford, 7 p.m.

At Baum Stadium Fayetteville, Ark. Arkansas 1, Mississippi 1

Saturday: Arkansas 11, Mississippi 2

Sunday: Mississippi 13, Arkansas 5

Monday: Arkansas (45-18), Mississippi (41-26), 4 p.m.

At Alex Box Stadium Baton Rouge, La. Florida State 2, LSU 0

Saturday: Florida State 6, LSU 4

Sunday: Florida State 5, LSU 4, 12 innings, Florida State advances

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.