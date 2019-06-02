NCAA Division I Softball World Series Glance

|At ASA Hall of Fame Stadium
|Oklahoma City
|All Times EDT
|Double Elimination; x-if necessary
|Thursday, May 30
Arizona 3, Washington 1, 8 innings
UCLA 7, Minnesota 2
Oklahoma State 2, Florida 1
Oklahoma 3, Alabama 2
UCLA 6, Arizona 2
Oklahoma 6, Oklahoma State 1
Washington 5, Minnesota 3, Minnesota eliminated
Alabama 15, Florida 3, Florida eliminated
Game 9 — Washington 1, Oklahoma State 0, Oklahoma State eliminated
Game 10 — Alabama 2, Arizona 0, Arizona eliminated
Game 11 — UCLA (53-6) vs. Washington (52-8), 1 p.m.
Game 12 — Oklahoma (56-3) vs. Alabama (59-9), 3:30 p.m.
x-Game 13 — UCLA vs. Washington (52-8), 7 p.m.
x-Game 14 — Oklahoma vs. Alabama (59-9), , 9:30 p.m.
NOTE: If only one game is necessary, it will be played at 7 p.m.
|Championship Series
|(Best-of-3)
Monday, June 3: Teams TBD, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 4: Teams TBD, 8:30 p.m.
x-Wednesday, June 5: Teams TBD, 8:30 p.m.
