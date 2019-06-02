Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NCAA Division I Softball World Series Glance

June 2, 2019 1:57 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At ASA Hall of Fame Stadium
Oklahoma City
All Times EDT
Double Elimination; x-if necessary
Thursday, May 30

Arizona 3, Washington 1, 8 innings

UCLA 7, Minnesota 2

Oklahoma State 2, Florida 1

Oklahoma 3, Alabama 2

Advertisement
Friday, May 31

UCLA 6, Arizona 2

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Cybersecurity experts share updates on CDM in this free webinar

Oklahoma 6, Oklahoma State 1

Saturday, June 1

Washington 5, Minnesota 3, Minnesota eliminated

Alabama 15, Florida 3, Florida eliminated

Game 9 — Washington 1, Oklahoma State 0, Oklahoma State eliminated

Game 10 — Alabama 2, Arizona 0, Arizona eliminated

Sunday, June 2

Game 11 — UCLA (53-6) vs. Washington (52-8), 1 p.m.

        House appropriators propose 3.1% federal pay raise, new money for OPM in 2020 draft bill

Game 12 — Oklahoma (56-3) vs. Alabama (59-9), 3:30 p.m.

x-Game 13 — UCLA vs. Washington (52-8), 7 p.m.

x-Game 14 — Oklahoma vs. Alabama (59-9), , 9:30 p.m.

NOTE: If only one game is necessary, it will be played at 7 p.m.

Championship Series
(Best-of-3)

Monday, June 3: Teams TBD, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 4: Teams TBD, 8:30 p.m.

x-Wednesday, June 5: Teams TBD, 8:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
6|3 NDRN 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

D-Day Veterans return to Normandy to pay their respects

Today in History

1919: Congress passes 19th Amendment, giving women right to vote

Get our daily newsletter.