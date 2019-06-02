NCAA Division I Softball World Series Glance

At ASA Hall of Fame Stadium Oklahoma City All Times EDT Double Elimination; x-if necessary Thursday, May 30

Arizona 3, Washington 1, 8 innings

UCLA 7, Minnesota 2

Oklahoma State 2, Florida 1

Oklahoma 3, Alabama 2

Friday, May 31

UCLA 6, Arizona 2

Oklahoma 6, Oklahoma State 1

Saturday, June 1

Washington 5, Minnesota 3, Minnesota eliminated

Alabama 15, Florida 3, Florida eliminated

Game 9 — Washington 1, Oklahoma State 0, Oklahoma State eliminated

Game 10 — Alabama 2, Arizona 0, Arizona eliminated

Sunday, June 2

Game 11 — UCLA (53-6) vs. Washington (52-8), 1 p.m.

Game 12 — Oklahoma (56-3) vs. Alabama (59-9), 3:30 p.m.

x-Game 13 — UCLA vs. Washington (52-8), 7 p.m.

x-Game 14 — Oklahoma vs. Alabama (59-9), , 9:30 p.m.

NOTE: If only one game is necessary, it will be played at 7 p.m.

Championship Series (Best-of-3)

Monday, June 3: Teams TBD, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 4: Teams TBD, 8:30 p.m.

x-Wednesday, June 5: Teams TBD, 8:30 p.m.

