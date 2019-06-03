Listen Live Sports

NCAA recommends women’s wrestling as ’emerging sport”

June 3, 2019 12:36 pm
 
The NCAA committee on women’s athletics is recommending all three divisions add women’s wrestling as an emerging sport, a key step toward making it a championship-level sport.

If the recommendation is approved, women’s wrestling as well as acrobatics and tumbling would be added as emerging sports Aug. 1, 2020.

A sport must have at least 20 varsity teams and/or competitive club teams to be considered for the program, and at least 40 varsity teams for NCAA championship consideration.

