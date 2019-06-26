Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NCAA will allow wrestlers to have longer hair, loose shorts

June 26, 2019 5:57 pm
 
The NCAA says that wrestlers can wear looser fitting shorts next year, and it has removed all language in the rules book regarding the length of a competitor’s hair.

The sanctioning body announced on Wednesday that its oversight panel has approved both changes starting with upcoming season.

Wrestlers previously competed only in traditional singlets, which are skintight. But athletes will now have the option to wear a form-fitting shirt with looser shorts designed for wrestling.

The rule that prohibited a wrestler’s hair from extending below the level of a shirt collar in the back and below the earlobes on the side has been eliminated. But athletes still can’t put greasy substances or oil in their hair.

