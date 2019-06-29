Netherlands-Italy Sums

Valenciennes, France
|Netherlands
|0
|2—2
|Italy
|0
|0—0
First half_None.
Second half_1, Netherlands, Vivianne Miedema 3 (Sherida Spitse), 70th minute; 2, Netherlands, Stefanie Van der Gragt 1 (Sherida Spitse), 80th.
Shots_Netherlands 21, Italy 6.
Shots On Goal_Netherlands 9, Italy 2.
Yellow Cards_Italy, Elena Linari, 41st; Alia Guagni, 66th; Valentina Cernoia, 73rd; Daniela Sabatino, 79th.
Offsides_Netherlands 0, Italy 1.
Fouls Committed_Netherlands 16, Italy 13.
Corner Kicks_Netherlands 2, Italy 2.
Referee_Claudia Umpierrez Rodriguez, Uruguay. Assistant Referees_Luciana Mascarana, Uruguay; Monica Amboya, Ecuador.
A_22,600.
Netherlands: Sari Van Veenendaal; Dominique Bloodworth, Merel Van Dongen, Desiree Van Lunteren, Stefanie Van der Gragt (Anouk Dekker, 87th); Jackie Groenen, Sherida Spitse, Danielle Van de Donk; Lieke Martens, Vivianne Miedema (Jill Roord, 87th), Shanice Van de Sanden (Lineth Beerensteyn, 56th).
Italy: Laura Giuliani; Elisa Bartoli (Lisa Boattin, 46th), Sara Gama, Alia Guagni, Elena Linari; Valentina Bergamaschi (Annamaria Serturini, 75th), Barbara Bonansea (Daniela Sabatino, 55th), Valentina Cernoia, Aurora Galli, Manuela Giugliano; Valentina Giacinti.
