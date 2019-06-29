Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Netherlands-Italy Sums

June 29, 2019 3:06 pm
 
Valenciennes, France

Netherlands 0 2—2
Italy 0 0—0

First half_None.

Second half_1, Netherlands, Vivianne Miedema 3 (Sherida Spitse), 70th minute; 2, Netherlands, Stefanie Van der Gragt 1 (Sherida Spitse), 80th.

Shots_Netherlands 21, Italy 6.

Shots On Goal_Netherlands 9, Italy 2.

Yellow Cards_Italy, Elena Linari, 41st; Alia Guagni, 66th; Valentina Cernoia, 73rd; Daniela Sabatino, 79th.

Offsides_Netherlands 0, Italy 1.

Fouls Committed_Netherlands 16, Italy 13.

Corner Kicks_Netherlands 2, Italy 2.

Referee_Claudia Umpierrez Rodriguez, Uruguay. Assistant Referees_Luciana Mascarana, Uruguay; Monica Amboya, Ecuador.

A_22,600.

Lineups

Netherlands: Sari Van Veenendaal; Dominique Bloodworth, Merel Van Dongen, Desiree Van Lunteren, Stefanie Van der Gragt (Anouk Dekker, 87th); Jackie Groenen, Sherida Spitse, Danielle Van de Donk; Lieke Martens, Vivianne Miedema (Jill Roord, 87th), Shanice Van de Sanden (Lineth Beerensteyn, 56th).

Italy: Laura Giuliani; Elisa Bartoli (Lisa Boattin, 46th), Sara Gama, Alia Guagni, Elena Linari; Valentina Bergamaschi (Annamaria Serturini, 75th), Barbara Bonansea (Daniela Sabatino, 55th), Valentina Cernoia, Aurora Galli, Manuela Giugliano; Valentina Giacinti.

