The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Netherlands-Japan Sums

June 25, 2019 6:29 pm
 
Rennes, France

Japan 1 0—1
Netherlands 1 1—2

First half_1, Netherlands, Lieke Martens 1, 17th minute; 2, Japan, Yui Hasegawa 1 (Mana Iwabuchi), 43rd.

Second half_3, Netherlands, Lieke Martens 2 (PK), 90th.

Shots_Netherlands 12, Japan 12.

Shots On Goal_Netherlands 5, Japan 4.

Yellow Cards_Japan, Saki Kumagai, 89th.

Offsides_Netherlands 2, Japan 1.

Fouls Committed_Netherlands 8, Japan 8.

Corner Kicks_Netherlands 3, Japan 2.

Referee_Melissa Borjas, Honduras. Assistant Referees_Shirley Perello, Honduras; Chantal Boudreau, Canada.

A_21,076.

Lineups

Netherlands: Sari Van Veenendaal; Dominique Bloodworth, Merel Van Dongen (Kika Van Es, 85th), Desiree Van Lunteren, Stefanie Van der Gragt; Jackie Groenen, Sherida Spitse, Danielle Van de Donk (Jill Roord, 87th); Lieke Martens, Vivianne Miedema, Shanice Van de Sanden (Lineth Beerensteyn, 68th).

Japan: Ayaka Yamashita; Nana Ichise, Saki Kumagai, Aya Sameshima; Yui Hasegawa, Narumi Miura, Emi Nakajima (Yuka Momiki, 72nd), Risa Shimizu, Hina Sugita; Mana Iwabuchi (Saori Takarada, 90th), Yuika Sugasawa.

