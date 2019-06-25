Netherlands-Japan Sums

Rennes, France
|Japan
|1
|0—1
|Netherlands
|1
|1—2
First half_1, Netherlands, Lieke Martens 1, 17th minute; 2, Japan, Yui Hasegawa 1 (Mana Iwabuchi), 43rd.
Second half_3, Netherlands, Lieke Martens 2 (PK), 90th.
Shots_Netherlands 12, Japan 12.
Shots On Goal_Netherlands 5, Japan 4.
Yellow Cards_Japan, Saki Kumagai, 89th.
Offsides_Netherlands 2, Japan 1.
Fouls Committed_Netherlands 8, Japan 8.
Corner Kicks_Netherlands 3, Japan 2.
Referee_Melissa Borjas, Honduras. Assistant Referees_Shirley Perello, Honduras; Chantal Boudreau, Canada.
A_21,076.
Netherlands: Sari Van Veenendaal; Dominique Bloodworth, Merel Van Dongen (Kika Van Es, 85th), Desiree Van Lunteren, Stefanie Van der Gragt; Jackie Groenen, Sherida Spitse, Danielle Van de Donk (Jill Roord, 87th); Lieke Martens, Vivianne Miedema, Shanice Van de Sanden (Lineth Beerensteyn, 68th).
Japan: Ayaka Yamashita; Nana Ichise, Saki Kumagai, Aya Sameshima; Yui Hasegawa, Narumi Miura, Emi Nakajima (Yuka Momiki, 72nd), Risa Shimizu, Hina Sugita; Mana Iwabuchi (Saori Takarada, 90th), Yuika Sugasawa.
