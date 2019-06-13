New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Brooklyn (Mets) 0 0 000 — Hudson Valley (Rays) 0 0 000 — Staten Island (Yankees) 0 0 000 — Aberdeen (Orioles) 0 0 000 — Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Williamsport (Phillies) 0 0 000 — State College (Cardinals) 0 0 000 — West Virginia (Pirates) 0 0 000 — Batavia (Marlins) 0 0 000 — Mahoning Valley (Indians) 0 0 000 — Auburn (Nationals) 0 0 000 — Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Lowell (Red Sox) 0 0 000 — Vermont (Athletics) 0 0 000 — Tri-City (Astros) 0 0 000 — Connecticut (Tigers) 0 0 000 —

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Staten Island at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Connecticut at Lowell, 5:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.

