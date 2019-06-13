Listen Live Sports

New York-Penn League

June 13, 2019
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Brooklyn (Mets) 0 0 000
Hudson Valley (Rays) 0 0 000
Staten Island (Yankees) 0 0 000
Aberdeen (Orioles) 0 0 000
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Williamsport (Phillies) 0 0 000
State College (Cardinals) 0 0 000
West Virginia (Pirates) 0 0 000
Batavia (Marlins) 0 0 000
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 0 0 000
Auburn (Nationals) 0 0 000
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 0 0 000
Vermont (Athletics) 0 0 000
Tri-City (Astros) 0 0 000
Connecticut (Tigers) 0 0 000

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Staten Island at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Connecticut at Lowell, 5:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.

