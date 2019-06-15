Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

New York-Penn League

June 15, 2019 12:55 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Brooklyn (Mets) 1 0 1.000
Aberdeen (Orioles) 1 0 1.000
Hudson Valley (Rays) 0 1 .000 1
Staten Island (Yankees) 0 1 .000 1
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
State College (Cardinals) 1 0 1.000
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 1 0 1.000
Batavia (Marlins) 1 0 1.000
Auburn (Nationals) 0 1 .000 1
Williamsport (Phillies) 0 1 .000 1
West Virginia (Pirates) 0 1 .000 1
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 1 0 1.000
Vermont (Athletics) 1 0 1.000
Connecticut (Tigers) 0 1 .000 1
Tri-City (Astros) 0 1 .000 1

___

Friday’s Games

Brooklyn 5, Staten Island 4

Mahoning Valley 5, West Virginia 4

Batavia 2, Auburn 0

Advertisement

Lowell 6, Connecticut 3

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Vermont 4, Tri-City 0

State College 4, Williamsport 3

Aberdeen 2, Hudson Valley 1

Saturday’s Games

Connecticut at Lowell, 5:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

        Federal employees perceive more harassment, discrimination in recent years, MSPB says

Brooklyn at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

State College at Auburn, 4 p.m.

Lowell at Hudson Valley, 4:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Tri-City, 6 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 6:35 p.m.

Vermont at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 Capital Planning & Investment...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

The Army is celebrating its 244th birthday

Today in History

2017: Five shot, including lawmaker at congressional charity baseball game

Get our daily newsletter.