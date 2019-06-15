New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|State College (Cardinals)
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Batavia (Marlins)
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Auburn (Nationals)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Vermont (Athletics)
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Tri-City (Astros)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
___
Brooklyn 5, Staten Island 4
Mahoning Valley 5, West Virginia 4
Batavia 2, Auburn 0
Lowell 6, Connecticut 3
Vermont 4, Tri-City 0
State College 4, Williamsport 3
Aberdeen 2, Hudson Valley 1
Connecticut at Lowell, 5:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.
State College at Auburn, 4 p.m.
Lowell at Hudson Valley, 4:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Tri-City, 6 p.m.
Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 6:35 p.m.
Vermont at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
