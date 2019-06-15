New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Brooklyn (Mets) 1 0 1.000 — Aberdeen (Orioles) 1 0 1.000 — Hudson Valley (Rays) 0 1 .000 1 Staten Island (Yankees) 0 1 .000 1 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB State College (Cardinals) 1 0 1.000 — Mahoning Valley (Indians) 1 0 1.000 — Batavia (Marlins) 1 0 1.000 — Auburn (Nationals) 0 1 .000 1 Williamsport (Phillies) 0 1 .000 1 West Virginia (Pirates) 0 1 .000 1 Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Lowell (Red Sox) 1 0 1.000 — Vermont (Athletics) 1 0 1.000 — Connecticut (Tigers) 0 1 .000 1 Tri-City (Astros) 0 1 .000 1

Friday’s Games

Brooklyn 5, Staten Island 4

Mahoning Valley 5, West Virginia 4

Batavia 2, Auburn 0

Lowell 6, Connecticut 3

Vermont 4, Tri-City 0

State College 4, Williamsport 3

Aberdeen 2, Hudson Valley 1

Saturday’s Games

Connecticut at Lowell, 5:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

State College at Auburn, 4 p.m.

Lowell at Hudson Valley, 4:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Tri-City, 6 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 6:35 p.m.

Vermont at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

