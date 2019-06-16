Listen Live Sports

New York-Penn League

June 16, 2019 1:43 am
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Brooklyn (Mets) 2 0 1.000
Hudson Valley (Rays) 1 1 .500 1
Aberdeen (Orioles) 1 1 .500 1
Staten Island (Yankees) 0 2 .000 2
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 1 0 1.000
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 1 1 .500 ½
State College (Cardinals) 1 1 .500 ½
West Virginia (Pirates) 1 1 .500 ½
Williamsport (Phillies) 1 1 .500 ½
Auburn (Nationals) 0 1 .000 1
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Vermont (Athletics) 2 0 1.000
Connecticut (Tigers) 1 1 .500 1
Lowell (Red Sox) 1 1 .500 1
Tri-City (Astros) 0 2 .000 2

___

Saturday’s Games

Connecticut 12, Lowell 7

Vermont 4, Tri-City 1

Hudson Valley 6, Aberdeen 1

Brooklyn 2, Staten Island 1

West Virginia 6, Mahoning Valley 3

Williamsport 5, State College 4

Sunday’s Games

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

State College at Auburn, 4 p.m.

Lowell at Hudson Valley, 4:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Tri-City, 6 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 6:35 p.m.

Vermont at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

State College at Auburn, 11 a.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Staten Island at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

