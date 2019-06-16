New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Batavia (Marlins)
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|State College (Cardinals)
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Auburn (Nationals)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vermont (Athletics)
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Tri-City (Astros)
|0
|2
|.000
|2
___
Staten Island at Tri-City, ppd.
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.
Lowell at Hudson Valley, 4:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Williamsport, ppd.
Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 6:35 p.m.
Vermont at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
State College at Auburn, 11 a.m.
State College at Auburn, ppd.
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Staten Island at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Lowell at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.
Connecticut at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Auburn at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
State College at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
