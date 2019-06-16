Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

New York-Penn League

June 16, 2019 11:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Brooklyn (Mets) 2 1 .667
Aberdeen (Orioles) 2 1 .667
Hudson Valley (Rays) 1 2 .333 1
Staten Island (Yankees) 0 2 .000
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 2 1 .667
Batavia (Marlins) 1 1 .500 ½
West Virginia (Pirates) 1 1 .500 ½
State College (Cardinals) 1 1 .500 ½
Williamsport (Phillies) 1 1 .500 ½
Auburn (Nationals) 0 1 .000 1
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Vermont (Athletics) 3 0 1.000
Lowell (Red Sox) 2 1 .667 1
Connecticut (Tigers) 1 2 .333 2
Tri-City (Astros) 0 2 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Staten Island at Tri-City, ppd.

Aberdeen 4, Brooklyn 3

Lowell 5, Hudson Valley 2

Advertisement

West Virginia at Williamsport, ppd.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Mahoning Valley 9, Batavia 7

Vermont 4, Connecticut 3

Monday’s Games

State College at Auburn, 11 a.m.

State College at Auburn, ppd.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Staten Island at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed it newsletters and be the first to read the latest from Mike Causey, Tom Temin, and the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Vermont at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Connecticut at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 Capital Planning & Investment...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors render aid aboard the USS Bainbridge

Today in History

1898: US Navy Hospital Corps formed

Get our daily newsletter.