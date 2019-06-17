New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Brooklyn (Mets) 3 1 .750 — Aberdeen (Orioles) 2 2 .500 1 Hudson Valley (Rays) 1 2 .333 1½ Staten Island (Yankees) 0 3 .000 2½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB State College (Cardinals) 3 1 .750 — Mahoning Valley (Indians) 2 1 .667 ½ West Virginia (Pirates) 1 1 .500 1 Batavia (Marlins) 1 1 .500 1 Williamsport (Phillies) 1 1 .500 1 Auburn (Nationals) 0 3 .000 2½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Vermont (Athletics) 3 0 1.000 — Lowell (Red Sox) 2 1 .667 1 Tri-City (Astros) 1 2 .333 2 Connecticut (Tigers) 1 2 .333 2

___

Monday’s Games

West Virginia at Williamsport, TBD

State College 11, Auburn 9

State College 7, Auburn 0, 7 innings

Brooklyn 4, Aberdeen 1

Tri-City 2, Staten Island 1, 10 innings

Connecticut 3, Vermont 0

Lowell at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley 3, Batavia 1

Tuesday’s Games

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Connecticut at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Auburn at Batavia, ppd.

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Connecticut at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

