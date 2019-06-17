New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|0
|3
|.000
|2½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|State College (Cardinals)
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Batavia (Marlins)
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Auburn (Nationals)
|0
|3
|.000
|2½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vermont (Athletics)
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Tri-City (Astros)
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
___
Williamsport 4, West Virginia 0, 7 innings
State College 11, Auburn 9
State College 7, Auburn 0, 7 innings
Brooklyn 4, Aberdeen 1
Tri-City 2, Staten Island 1, 10 innings
Connecticut 3, Vermont 0
Lowell 9, Hudson Valley 2
Mahoning Valley 3, Batavia 1
Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.
Connecticut at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Auburn at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
State College at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at Batavia, ppd.
Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.
Connecticut at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Auburn at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
