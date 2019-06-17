Listen Live Sports

New York-Penn League

June 17, 2019 11:43 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Brooklyn (Mets) 3 1 .750
Aberdeen (Orioles) 2 2 .500 1
Hudson Valley (Rays) 1 3 .250 2
Staten Island (Yankees) 0 3 .000
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
State College (Cardinals) 3 1 .750
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 3 1 .750
Williamsport (Phillies) 2 1 .667 ½
Batavia (Marlins) 1 2 .333
West Virginia (Pirates) 1 2 .333
Auburn (Nationals) 0 3 .000
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Vermont (Athletics) 3 1 .750
Lowell (Red Sox) 3 1 .750
Connecticut (Tigers) 2 2 .500 1
Tri-City (Astros) 1 2 .333

Monday’s Games

Williamsport 4, West Virginia 0, 7 innings

State College 11, Auburn 9

State College 7, Auburn 0, 7 innings

Brooklyn 4, Aberdeen 1

Tri-City 2, Staten Island 1, 10 innings

Connecticut 3, Vermont 0

Lowell 9, Hudson Valley 2

Mahoning Valley 3, Batavia 1

Tuesday’s Games

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Connecticut at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Auburn at Batavia, ppd.

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Connecticut at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

