New York-Penn League

|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|State College (Cardinals)
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Batavia (Marlins)
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Auburn (Nationals)
|0
|4
|.000
|3½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vermont (Athletics)
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Tri-City (Astros)
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
West Virginia 10, Mahoning Valley 3
Connecticut at Staten Island, ppd.
Batavia 7, Auburn 5
Brooklyn 2, Lowell 1
Vermont 7, Hudson Valley 3
State College 4, Williamsport 2, 10 innings
Aberdeen 4, Tri-City 3
Auburn at Batavia, ppd.
Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.
Connecticut at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Auburn at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.
Batavia at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Connecticut at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
