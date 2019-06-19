Listen Live Sports

New York-Penn League

June 19, 2019 12:12 am
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Brooklyn (Mets) 4 1 .800
Aberdeen (Orioles) 3 2 .600 1
Hudson Valley (Rays) 1 4 .200 3
Staten Island (Yankees) 0 3 .000 3
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
State College (Cardinals) 4 1 .800
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 3 2 .600 1
Batavia (Marlins) 2 2 .500
West Virginia (Pirates) 2 2 .500
Williamsport (Phillies) 2 2 .500
Auburn (Nationals) 0 4 .000
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Vermont (Athletics) 4 1 .800
Lowell (Red Sox) 3 2 .600 1
Connecticut (Tigers) 2 2 .500
Tri-City (Astros) 1 3 .250

___

Tuesday’s Games

West Virginia 10, Mahoning Valley 3

Connecticut at Staten Island, ppd.

Batavia 7, Auburn 5

Brooklyn 2, Lowell 1

Vermont 7, Hudson Valley 3

State College 4, Williamsport 2, 10 innings

Aberdeen 4, Tri-City 3

Wednesday’s Games

Connecticut at Staten Island, TBD

Auburn at Batavia, ppd.

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Auburn at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Batavia at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

