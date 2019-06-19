New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Brooklyn (Mets) 4 1 .800 — Aberdeen (Orioles) 3 2 .600 1 Hudson Valley (Rays) 1 4 .200 3 Staten Island (Yankees) 0 3 .000 3 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB State College (Cardinals) 4 1 .800 — Mahoning Valley (Indians) 3 2 .600 1 Batavia (Marlins) 2 2 .500 1½ West Virginia (Pirates) 2 2 .500 1½ Williamsport (Phillies) 2 2 .500 1½ Auburn (Nationals) 0 4 .000 3½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Vermont (Athletics) 4 1 .800 — Lowell (Red Sox) 3 2 .600 1 Connecticut (Tigers) 2 2 .500 1½ Tri-City (Astros) 1 3 .250 2½

___

Tuesday’s Games

West Virginia 10, Mahoning Valley 3

Connecticut at Staten Island, ppd.

Batavia 7, Auburn 5

Advertisement

Brooklyn 2, Lowell 1

Vermont 7, Hudson Valley 3

State College 4, Williamsport 2, 10 innings

Aberdeen 4, Tri-City 3

Wednesday’s Games

Connecticut at Staten Island, TBD

Auburn at Batavia, ppd.

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Auburn at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Batavia at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.