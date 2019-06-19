Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

New York-Penn League

June 19, 2019 10:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Brooklyn (Mets) 4 2 .667
Aberdeen (Orioles) 3 2 .600 ½
Hudson Valley (Rays) 2 4 .333 2
Staten Island (Yankees) 0 3 .000
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
State College (Cardinals) 4 1 .800
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 4 2 .667 ½
Batavia (Marlins) 3 3 .500
Williamsport (Phillies) 2 2 .500
West Virginia (Pirates) 2 3 .400 2
Auburn (Nationals) 1 5 .167
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 4 2 .667
Vermont (Athletics) 4 2 .667
Connecticut (Tigers) 2 2 .500 1
Tri-City (Astros) 1 3 .250 2

___

Wednesday’s Games

Connecticut at Staten Island, TBD

Batavia 5, Auburn 4, 11 innings

Mahoning Valley 7, West Virginia 4

Advertisement

Auburn 5, Batavia 0, 7 innings

Lowell 4, Brooklyn 2

Williamsport at State College, ppd.

Hudson Valley 5, Vermont 4

Tri-City at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Batavia at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Brooklyn at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Staten Island at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|18 Technology, Systems and Ships 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NC National Guard soldiers returned home on Father's Day

Today in History

1782: Congress adopts the Great Seal of the United States

Get our daily newsletter.