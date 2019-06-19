New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Brooklyn (Mets) 4 2 .667 — Aberdeen (Orioles) 3 2 .600 ½ Hudson Valley (Rays) 1 4 .200 2½ Staten Island (Yankees) 0 3 .000 2½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB State College (Cardinals) 4 1 .800 — Mahoning Valley (Indians) 4 2 .667 ½ Batavia (Marlins) 3 3 .500 1½ Williamsport (Phillies) 2 2 .500 1½ West Virginia (Pirates) 2 3 .400 2 Auburn (Nationals) 1 5 .167 3½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Vermont (Athletics) 4 1 .800 — Lowell (Red Sox) 4 2 .667 ½ Connecticut (Tigers) 2 2 .500 1½ Tri-City (Astros) 1 3 .250 2½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Connecticut at Staten Island, TBD

Batavia 5, Auburn 4, 11 innings

Mahoning Valley 7, West Virginia 4

Advertisement

Auburn 5, Batavia 0, 7 innings

Lowell 4, Brooklyn 2

Williamsport at State College, ppd.

Hudson Valley 5, Vermont 4

Tri-City at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Batavia at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Staten Island at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.