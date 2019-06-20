Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
New York-Penn League

June 20, 2019 2:43 am
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Aberdeen (Orioles) 4 2 .667
Brooklyn (Mets) 4 2 .667
Hudson Valley (Rays) 2 4 .333 2
Staten Island (Yankees) 1 3 .250 2
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
State College (Cardinals) 4 1 .800
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 4 2 .667 ½
Batavia (Marlins) 3 3 .500
Williamsport (Phillies) 2 2 .500
West Virginia (Pirates) 2 3 .400 2
Auburn (Nationals) 1 5 .167
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 4 2 .667
Vermont (Athletics) 4 2 .667
Connecticut (Tigers) 2 3 .400
Tri-City (Astros) 1 4 .200

Wednesday’s Games

Staten Island 6, Connecticut 4, 7 innings

Mahoning Valley 7, West Virginia 4

Auburn 5, Batavia 0, 7 innings

Lowell 4, Brooklyn 2

Williamsport at State College, ppd.

Hudson Valley 5, Vermont 4

Aberdeen 12, Tri-City 6

Batavia 5, Auburn 4, 11 innings

Thursday’s Games

Williamsport at State College, TBD

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Batavia at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Staten Island at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

