New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Aberdeen (Orioles) 4 2 .667 — Brooklyn (Mets) 4 2 .667 — Hudson Valley (Rays) 2 4 .333 2 Staten Island (Yankees) 1 3 .250 2 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB State College (Cardinals) 4 1 .800 — Mahoning Valley (Indians) 5 2 .714 — Batavia (Marlins) 3 3 .500 1½ Williamsport (Phillies) 2 2 .500 1½ West Virginia (Pirates) 2 4 .333 2½ Auburn (Nationals) 1 5 .167 3½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Vermont (Athletics) 4 2 .667 — Lowell (Red Sox) 4 2 .667 — Connecticut (Tigers) 2 3 .400 1½ Tri-City (Astros) 1 4 .200 2½

___

Thursday’s Games

Williamsport at State College, TBD

Mahoning Valley 5, West Virginia 4

Batavia at Auburn, ppd.

Connecticut at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Lowell, ppd.

Hudson Valley at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Staten Island at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lowell at Connecticut, 6:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

