New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|State College (Cardinals)
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Batavia (Marlins)
|3
|3
|.500
|1½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|2
|4
|.333
|2½
|Auburn (Nationals)
|1
|5
|.167
|3½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vermont (Athletics)
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|2
|3
|.400
|1½
|Tri-City (Astros)
|1
|4
|.200
|2½
___
Williamsport at State College, TBD
Mahoning Valley 5, West Virginia 4
Batavia at Auburn, ppd.
Connecticut at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Lowell, ppd.
Hudson Valley at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Lowell at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Lowell at Connecticut, 6:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
