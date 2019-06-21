Listen Live Sports

New York-Penn League

June 21, 2019 7:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Brooklyn (Mets) 4 2 .667
Aberdeen (Orioles) 4 3 .571 ½
Hudson Valley (Rays) 3 4 .429
Staten Island (Yankees) 1 4 .200
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
State College (Cardinals) 5 1 .833
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 5 2 .714 ½
Batavia (Marlins) 3 3 .500 2
Williamsport (Phillies) 2 3 .400
West Virginia (Pirates) 2 4 .333 3
Auburn (Nationals) 1 5 .167 4
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 4 2 .667
Vermont (Athletics) 4 3 .571 ½
Connecticut (Tigers) 3 3 .500 1
Tri-City (Astros) 2 4 .333 2

___

Friday’s Games

Staten Island at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Connecticut, ppd.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lowell at Connecticut, 6:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

State College at West Virginia, 1:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Lowell at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.

Auburn at Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.

Vermont at Tri-City, 5 p.m.

Batavia at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.

