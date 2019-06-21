New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Brooklyn (Mets) 4 2 .667 — Aberdeen (Orioles) 4 3 .571 ½ Hudson Valley (Rays) 3 4 .429 1½ Staten Island (Yankees) 1 4 .200 2½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB State College (Cardinals) 5 1 .833 — Mahoning Valley (Indians) 5 2 .714 ½ Batavia (Marlins) 4 3 .571 1½ Williamsport (Phillies) 2 4 .333 3 West Virginia (Pirates) 2 4 .333 3 Auburn (Nationals) 1 5 .167 4 Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Lowell (Red Sox) 4 2 .667 — Vermont (Athletics) 4 4 .500 1 Connecticut (Tigers) 3 3 .500 1 Tri-City (Astros) 3 4 .429 1½

___

Friday’s Games

Staten Island at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Tri-City 3, Vermont 2

State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Connecticut, ppd.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia 3, Williamsport 1

Saturday’s Games

Lowell at Connecticut, 6:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

State College at West Virginia, 1:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Lowell at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.

Auburn at Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.

Vermont at Tri-City, 5 p.m.

Batavia at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.

