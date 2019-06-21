New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|4
|3
|.571
|—
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|4
|4
|.500
|½
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|4
|4
|.500
|½
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|2
|4
|.333
|1½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|State College (Cardinals)
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Batavia (Marlins)
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|2
|4
|.333
|2½
|Auburn (Nationals)
|1
|5
|.167
|3½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Vermont (Athletics)
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Tri-City (Astros)
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
___
Staten Island 10, Brooklyn 3
Tri-City 3, Vermont 2
West Virginia 6, State College 5
Lowell at Connecticut, ppd.
Hudson Valley 5, Aberdeen 4
Auburn 8, Mahoning Valley 1
Batavia 3, Williamsport 1
Lowell at Connecticut, 6:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
State College at West Virginia, 1:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.
Lowell at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.
Auburn at Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.
Vermont at Tri-City, 5 p.m.
Batavia at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.
