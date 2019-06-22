Listen Live Sports

New York-Penn League

June 22, 2019 10:42 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Aberdeen (Orioles) 5 4 .556
Brooklyn (Mets) 4 4 .500 ½
Hudson Valley (Rays) 4 5 .444 1
Staten Island (Yankees) 3 4 .429 1
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 6 3 .667
Batavia (Marlins) 5 3 .625 ½
State College (Cardinals) 5 3 .625 ½
West Virginia (Pirates) 4 4 .500
Williamsport (Phillies) 2 5 .286 3
Auburn (Nationals) 2 6 .250
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 4 2 .667
Vermont (Athletics) 4 4 .500 1
Connecticut (Tigers) 3 3 .500 1
Tri-City (Astros) 3 4 .429

___

Saturday’s Games

Lowell at Connecticut, TBD

Aberdeen 11, Hudson Valley 2

Staten Island 5, Brooklyn 2

Vermont at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

West Virginia 6, State College 1

Mahoning Valley 8, Auburn 4

Batavia 3, Williamsport 1

Sunday’s Games

State College at West Virginia, 1:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Lowell at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.

Auburn at Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.

Vermont at Tri-City, 5 p.m.

Batavia at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

