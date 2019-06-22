New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Aberdeen (Orioles) 5 4 .556 — Brooklyn (Mets) 4 4 .500 ½ Hudson Valley (Rays) 4 5 .444 1 Staten Island (Yankees) 3 4 .429 1 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Mahoning Valley (Indians) 6 3 .667 — Batavia (Marlins) 5 3 .625 ½ State College (Cardinals) 5 3 .625 ½ West Virginia (Pirates) 4 4 .500 1½ Williamsport (Phillies) 2 5 .286 3 Auburn (Nationals) 2 6 .250 3½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Lowell (Red Sox) 5 2 .714 — Vermont (Athletics) 4 4 .500 1½ Connecticut (Tigers) 3 4 .429 2 Tri-City (Astros) 3 4 .429 2

Saturday’s Games

Lowell 2, Connecticut 1, 7 innings

Aberdeen 11, Hudson Valley 2

Staten Island 5, Brooklyn 2

Tri-City 6, Vermont 5, 11 innings

West Virginia 6, State College 1

Mahoning Valley 8, Auburn 4

Batavia 3, Williamsport 1

Sunday’s Games

State College at West Virginia, 1:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Lowell at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.

Auburn at Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.

Vermont at Tri-City, 5 p.m.

Batavia at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

