New York-Penn League

|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|5
|4
|.556
|—
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|4
|4
|.500
|½
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|4
|5
|.444
|1
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|3
|4
|.429
|1
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Batavia (Marlins)
|5
|3
|.625
|½
|State College (Cardinals)
|5
|3
|.625
|½
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|4
|4
|.500
|1½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|Auburn (Nationals)
|2
|6
|.250
|3½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Vermont (Athletics)
|4
|4
|.500
|1½
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Tri-City (Astros)
|3
|4
|.429
|2
Lowell 2, Connecticut 1, 7 innings
Aberdeen 11, Hudson Valley 2
Staten Island 5, Brooklyn 2
Tri-City 6, Vermont 5, 11 innings
West Virginia 6, State College 1
Mahoning Valley 8, Auburn 4
Batavia 3, Williamsport 1
State College at West Virginia, 1:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.
Lowell at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.
Auburn at Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.
Vermont at Tri-City, 5 p.m.
Batavia at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
