New York-Penn League

June 23, 2019
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Aberdeen (Orioles) 5 4 .556
Brooklyn (Mets) 4 4 .500 ½
Hudson Valley (Rays) 4 5 .444 1
Staten Island (Yankees) 3 4 .429 1
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 6 3 .667
Batavia (Marlins) 5 3 .625 ½
West Virginia (Pirates) 5 4 .556 1
State College (Cardinals) 5 4 .556 1
Williamsport (Phillies) 2 5 .286 3
Auburn (Nationals) 2 6 .250
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 5 2 .714
Tri-City (Astros) 4 4 .500
Vermont (Athletics) 4 5 .444 2
Connecticut (Tigers) 3 4 .429 2

Sunday’s Games

West Virginia 8, State College 5

Staten Island at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Lowell at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.

Auburn at Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.

Vermont at Tri-City, 5 p.m.

Batavia at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Williamsport at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

