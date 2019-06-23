New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|5
|4
|.556
|—
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|4
|4
|.500
|½
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|4
|5
|.444
|1
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|3
|4
|.429
|1
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Batavia (Marlins)
|5
|3
|.625
|½
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|5
|4
|.556
|1
|State College (Cardinals)
|5
|4
|.556
|1
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|Auburn (Nationals)
|2
|6
|.250
|3½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Tri-City (Astros)
|4
|4
|.500
|1½
|Vermont (Athletics)
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|3
|4
|.429
|2
___
West Virginia 8, State College 5
Staten Island at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.
Lowell at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.
Auburn at Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.
Vermont at Tri-City, 5 p.m.
Batavia at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
Williamsport at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
West Virginia at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Connecticut at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
