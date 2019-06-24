New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 5 5 .500 — Aberdeen (Orioles) 5 5 .500 — Staten Island (Yankees) 4 4 .500 — Brooklyn (Mets) 4 5 .444 ½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Mahoning Valley (Indians) 7 3 .700 — Batavia (Marlins) 6 3 .667 ½ West Virginia (Pirates) 5 4 .556 1½ State College (Cardinals) 5 4 .556 1½ Williamsport (Phillies) 2 6 .250 4 Auburn (Nationals) 2 7 .222 4½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Lowell (Red Sox) 6 2 .750 — Vermont (Athletics) 5 5 .500 2 Tri-City (Astros) 4 5 .444 2½ Connecticut (Tigers) 3 5 .375 3

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Williamsport at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Williamsport at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

