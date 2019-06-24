Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

New York-Penn League

June 24, 2019 5:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 5 5 .500
Aberdeen (Orioles) 5 5 .500
Staten Island (Yankees) 4 4 .500
Brooklyn (Mets) 4 5 .444 ½
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 7 3 .700
Batavia (Marlins) 6 3 .667 ½
West Virginia (Pirates) 5 4 .556
State College (Cardinals) 5 4 .556
Williamsport (Phillies) 2 6 .250 4
Auburn (Nationals) 2 7 .222
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 6 2 .750
Vermont (Athletics) 5 5 .500 2
Tri-City (Astros) 4 5 .444
Connecticut (Tigers) 3 5 .375 3

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Williamsport at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

West Virginia at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar.

Tri-City at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Williamsport at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

West Virginia at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|24 AI World Government
6|25 CMS CYBERWORKS
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 Department of Defense Warrior Games

Today in History

1942: Eisenhower assumes command of US troops in Europe

Get our daily newsletter.