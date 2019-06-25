New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Staten Island (Yankees) 5 4 .556 — Aberdeen (Orioles) 5 5 .500 ½ Hudson Valley (Rays) 5 5 .500 ½ Brooklyn (Mets) 4 5 .444 1 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Mahoning Valley (Indians) 7 3 .700 — Batavia (Marlins) 6 3 .667 ½ State College (Cardinals) 6 4 .600 1 West Virginia (Pirates) 6 4 .600 1 Auburn (Nationals) 2 7 .222 4½ Williamsport (Phillies) 2 8 .200 5 Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Lowell (Red Sox) 7 2 .778 — Vermont (Athletics) 5 5 .500 2½ Tri-City (Astros) 4 5 .444 3 Connecticut (Tigers) 3 7 .300 4½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Williamsport at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Lowell, ppd.

Mahoning Valley at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Tri-City at Lowell, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Lowell, Game 2, TBD

Williamsport at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Williamsport at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

