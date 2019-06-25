Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
New York-Penn League

June 25, 2019 6:24 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Staten Island (Yankees) 5 4 .556
Aberdeen (Orioles) 5 5 .500 ½
Hudson Valley (Rays) 5 5 .500 ½
Brooklyn (Mets) 4 5 .444 1
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 7 3 .700
Batavia (Marlins) 6 3 .667 ½
State College (Cardinals) 6 4 .600 1
West Virginia (Pirates) 6 4 .600 1
Auburn (Nationals) 2 7 .222
Williamsport (Phillies) 2 8 .200 5
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 7 2 .778
Vermont (Athletics) 5 5 .500
Tri-City (Astros) 4 5 .444 3
Connecticut (Tigers) 3 7 .300

Tuesday’s Games

Williamsport at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Lowell, ppd.

Mahoning Valley at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Tri-City at Lowell, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Lowell, Game 2, TBD

Williamsport at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Williamsport at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

