The Associated Press
 
New York-Penn League

June 25, 2019 10:42 pm
 
< a min read
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 6 5 .545
Staten Island (Yankees) 5 5 .500 ½
Brooklyn (Mets) 5 5 .500 ½
Aberdeen (Orioles) 5 6 .455 1
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 7 3 .700
Batavia (Marlins) 7 3 .700
State College (Cardinals) 6 4 .600 1
West Virginia (Pirates) 6 5 .545
Auburn (Nationals) 3 7 .300 4
Williamsport (Phillies) 2 9 .182
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 7 2 .778
Vermont (Athletics) 5 6 .455 3
Tri-City (Astros) 4 5 .444 3
Connecticut (Tigers) 4 7 .364 4

Tuesday’s Games

Auburn 4, Williamsport 3

Hudson Valley 7, Staten Island 6

Batavia 7, West Virginia 3

Tri-City at Lowell, ppd.

State College 13, Mahoning Valley 9

Connecticut 6, Vermont 3

Brooklyn 7, Aberdeen 6

Wednesday’s Games

Tri-City at Lowell, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Lowell, Game 2, TBD

Williamsport at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Williamsport at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

