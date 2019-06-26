Listen Live Sports

New York-Penn League

June 26, 2019 9:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 6 5 .545
Staten Island (Yankees) 5 5 .500 ½
Brooklyn (Mets) 5 5 .500 ½
Aberdeen (Orioles) 5 6 .455 1
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 7 3 .700
State College (Cardinals) 7 4 .636 ½
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 7 4 .636 ½
West Virginia (Pirates) 6 5 .545
Auburn (Nationals) 3 7 .300 4
Williamsport (Phillies) 2 9 .182
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 8 2 .800
Vermont (Athletics) 5 5 .500 3
Connecticut (Tigers) 4 7 .364
Tri-City (Astros) 3 6 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

Lowell 2, Tri-City 1, 8 innings

Tri-City at Lowell, Game 2, TBD

Williamsport at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Williamsport at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lowell at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Williamsport at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

