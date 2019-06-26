Listen Live Sports

...

New York-Penn League

June 26, 2019 11:43 pm
 
< a min read
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Staten Island (Yankees) 6 5 .545
Brooklyn (Mets) 6 5 .545
Hudson Valley (Rays) 6 6 .500 ½
Aberdeen (Orioles) 5 7 .417
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 8 3 .727
State College (Cardinals) 8 4 .667 ½
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 7 5 .583
West Virginia (Pirates) 6 6 .500
Auburn (Nationals) 4 7 .364 4
Williamsport (Phillies) 2 10 .167
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 9 2 .818
Vermont (Athletics) 6 5 .545 3
Connecticut (Tigers) 4 8 .333
Tri-City (Astros) 3 7 .300

___

Wednesday’s Games

Lowell 2, Tri-City 1, 8 innings

Lowell 7, Tri-City 0, 7 innings

Auburn 5, Williamsport 2

Staten Island 3, Hudson Valley 2

Batavia 4, West Virginia 2

State College 8, Mahoning Valley 4

Vermont 6, Connecticut 4

Brooklyn 2, Aberdeen 1, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

Williamsport at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lowell at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Williamsport at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

