New York-Penn League

|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|6
|5
|.545
|—
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|6
|5
|.545
|—
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|6
|6
|.500
|½
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|5
|7
|.417
|1½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Batavia (Marlins)
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|State College (Cardinals)
|8
|4
|.667
|½
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|7
|5
|.583
|1½
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|6
|6
|.500
|2½
|Auburn (Nationals)
|4
|7
|.364
|4
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|2
|10
|.167
|6½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|9
|2
|.818
|—
|Vermont (Athletics)
|6
|6
|.500
|3½
|Tri-City (Astros)
|4
|7
|.364
|5
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|4
|8
|.333
|5½
Lowell 2, Tri-City 1, 8 innings
Lowell 7, Tri-City 0, 7 innings
Auburn 5, Williamsport 2
Staten Island 3, Hudson Valley 2
Batavia 4, West Virginia 2
State College 8, Mahoning Valley 4
Vermont 6, Connecticut 4
Brooklyn 2, Aberdeen 1, 10 innings
Williamsport at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
West Virginia at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Connecticut at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Lowell at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Williamsport at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
