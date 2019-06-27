New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Staten Island (Yankees) 6 5 .545 — Brooklyn (Mets) 6 5 .545 — Hudson Valley (Rays) 6 6 .500 ½ Aberdeen (Orioles) 5 7 .417 1½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Batavia (Marlins) 8 3 .727 — State College (Cardinals) 8 4 .667 ½ Mahoning Valley (Indians) 7 5 .583 1½ West Virginia (Pirates) 6 6 .500 2½ Auburn (Nationals) 4 7 .364 4 Williamsport (Phillies) 2 10 .167 6½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Lowell (Red Sox) 9 2 .818 — Vermont (Athletics) 6 6 .500 3½ Tri-City (Astros) 4 7 .364 5 Connecticut (Tigers) 4 8 .333 5½

Thursday’s Games

Williamsport at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lowell at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Williamsport at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lowell at Brooklyn, Game 1, 4 p.m.

Lowell at Brooklyn, Game 2, TBD

Hudson Valley at Connecticut, 6:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Williamsport at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.

