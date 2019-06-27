Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

New York-Penn League

June 27, 2019 7:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Staten Island (Yankees) 6 5 .545
Brooklyn (Mets) 6 5 .545
Hudson Valley (Rays) 6 6 .500 ½
Aberdeen (Orioles) 5 7 .417
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 8 3 .727
State College (Cardinals) 8 4 .667 ½
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 7 5 .583
West Virginia (Pirates) 6 6 .500
Auburn (Nationals) 4 7 .364 4
Williamsport (Phillies) 2 10 .167
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 9 2 .818
Vermont (Athletics) 6 6 .500
Tri-City (Astros) 4 7 .364 5
Connecticut (Tigers) 4 8 .333

___

Thursday’s Games

Williamsport at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Tri-City at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar

Mahoning Valley at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lowell at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Williamsport at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Hudson Valley at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lowell at Brooklyn, Game 1, 4 p.m.

Lowell at Brooklyn, Game 2, TBD

Hudson Valley at Connecticut, 6:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Williamsport at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Super Hornet launches from flight deck of the USS Nimitz

Today in History

1968: Congress establishes federal holidays on Mondays

Get our daily newsletter.