The Associated Press
 
New York-Penn League

June 27, 2019 9:38 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Staten Island (Yankees) 6 5 .545
Brooklyn (Mets) 6 5 .545
Hudson Valley (Rays) 6 6 .500 ½
Aberdeen (Orioles) 5 7 .417
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 8 3 .727
State College (Cardinals) 9 4 .692
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 7 6 .538 2
West Virginia (Pirates) 6 6 .500
Auburn (Nationals) 5 7 .417
Williamsport (Phillies) 2 11 .154 7
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 9 2 .818
Vermont (Athletics) 6 6 .500
Tri-City (Astros) 4 7 .364 5
Connecticut (Tigers) 4 8 .333

___

Thursday’s Games

Auburn 1, Williamsport 0

Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

State College 3, Mahoning Valley 1

Connecticut at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lowell at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Williamsport at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lowell at Brooklyn, Game 1, 4 p.m.

Lowell at Brooklyn, Game 2, TBD

Hudson Valley at Connecticut, 6:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Williamsport at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.

