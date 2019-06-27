New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|6
|5
|.545
|—
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|6
|5
|.545
|—
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|6
|6
|.500
|½
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|5
|7
|.417
|1½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|State College (Cardinals)
|9
|4
|.692
|—
|Batavia (Marlins)
|8
|4
|.667
|½
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|7
|6
|.538
|2
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|7
|6
|.538
|2
|Auburn (Nationals)
|5
|7
|.417
|3½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|2
|11
|.154
|7
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|10
|2
|.833
|—
|Vermont (Athletics)
|7
|6
|.538
|3½
|Tri-City (Astros)
|4
|8
|.333
|6
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|4
|9
|.308
|6½
Auburn 1, Williamsport 0
Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
West Virginia 6, Batavia 5, 10 innings
Lowell 7, Tri-City 3
State College 3, Mahoning Valley 1
Vermont 4, Connecticut 3
Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Lowell at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Williamsport at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Lowell at Brooklyn, Game 1, 4 p.m.
Lowell at Brooklyn, Game 2, TBD
Hudson Valley at Connecticut, 6:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Williamsport at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.
